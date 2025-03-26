Vyshnavi Hospitals Announces the Grand Inauguration of Its State-of-the-Art Multi-Specialty Unit

Bengaluru, 26th March 2025: Vyshnavi Hospitals announced the opening of its advanced multi-specialty healthcare facility today, ushering in a new era of excellence in medical care.

The Inaugural event was graced by Member of Parliament Sri P C Mohan, Tejaswi Surya & Kupendra Reddy with MLA Satish Reddy alongside esteemed dignitaries, medical professionals, and healthcare leaders.

This comprehensive multi-specialty unit is designed to provide world-class medical care across various disciplines, with a strong focus on Urology & Andrology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Dermatology & Cosmetology, General Medicine & 24/7 Emergency Care Services, Orthopaedics.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by a highly skilled team of specialists, Vyshnavi Hospitals aims to redefine patient care by offering advanced diagnostics, minimally invasive treatments, and holistic healthcare solutions.

Mr. Hari Prasad Shetty, Managing Director, Vyshnavi Hospitals, expressed his vision for the hospital. “At Vyshnavi Hospitals, our mission is to bridge the gap between quality healthcare and accessibility. We believe that every individual deserves the best medical care without compromise. This facility is built on the principles of innovation, compassion, and excellence, ensuring that patients receive holistic treatment under one roof. Our vision is to create a trusted healthcare ecosystem that prioritizes patient well-being above all else.”

Dr. Prathik R, Medical Director – Urology & Andrology, saidVyshnavi Hospitals is committed to delivering specialized and patient-centric care. “With our advanced infrastructure and expert team, we are confident in our ability to provide exceptional medical services.”, he said.

Dr. Rakesh, Consultant – General Medicine, said the hospital’s goal is to ensure that quality healthcare is accessible to all. “This facility will enable us to handle a wide range of medical conditions efficiently, including 24/7 emergency care,” he said.

Dr. Swetha Venugopal, Clinical Director- Dermatology & Cosmetology – Plastic Surgery added, “With our dedicated dermatology and cosmetology unit, we aim to offer advanced skin and aesthetic treatments, ensuring world-class care in beauty and wellness.”

Dr. Smitha, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, said women’s healthcare is a priority. “Our OBG department is equipped to provide comprehensive maternal and reproductive care, ensuring the best outcomes for mothers and babies,” she said.

This launch marks a significant milestone in Bengaluru’s healthcare landscape, reinforcing Vyshnavi Hospitals’ commitment to excellence, innovation, and compassionate patient care.