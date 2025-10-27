WAE Foundation Installs Safe Drinking Water Stations Across 28 Police Stations in Noida

New Delhi, October 27, 2025: In a major step towards ensuring access to safe and clean drinking water for frontline personnel, WAE Foundation, the social responsibility arm of WAE Limited, has successfully installed Water Stations at 28 police stations across Noida.

This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Department, aims to provide a sustainable and hygienic source of drinking water to police officers, staff, and visitors. The Water Stations feature advanced purification and dispensing technology designed for minimal environmental impact — a reflection of WAE’s ongoing commitment to public health and sustainability.

Speaking about the initiative, Ms. Rashi Tarika, Head-Communications, WAE Foundation, said, “Our police force works tirelessly to keep citizens safe. Providing them with clean drinking water is a small but significant gesture of gratitude and care. This initiative aligns with our vision of making safe water accessible to every community- serving institution.”

Each Water Station is designed for energy efficiency and low maintenance, ensuring reliable operation even in high-traffic environments. The installations are expected to benefit over 2000 police personnel and daily visitors across the 28 stations.

WAE Foundation continues to expand its impact through water stewardship programs, focusing on schools, public offices, and marginalized communities, with the mission of promoting health, dignity, and sustainability through responsible water access.