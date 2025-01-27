Walkaroo Launches 1000 New Footwear models for Karnataka at Trade Show 2025

Bengaluru, 27th January 2025: In a move towards being customer’s most preferred brand, Walkaroo launched over 1000 footwear models at the Trade Show 2025, Bangalore. These designs are tailored to meet the lifestyle & preferences of customers across Karnataka.

Recognising the unique demands of the Karnataka market, Walkaroo has launched products across multiple categories:

Walkaroo+ and Walkaroo++ Urbanoz Range: Featuring ergonomic footbeds and arch support, designed for unmatched comfort and style.

Walkaroo Flip-Flopz: Lightweight and trendy EVA and Hawai footwear, crafted to appeal to young customers.

Walkaroo Sportz: New range of shoes with advanced features, designed for active lifestyles.

Going beyond fashion, through “Know your foot” initiative, Walkaroo is understanding the foot dynamics of every Indian for developing the right footwear through foot scanning technology.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Noushad, MD of Walkaroo said “We aim to become the most preferred brand in Karnataka by catering to not just the functional needs of our customers but also their fashion aspirations, all while ensuring comfort. Through our ‘Know Your Foot’ initiative, we are committed to developing footwear solutions that support proper biomechanics because the foot is the foundation of the body.”

Walkaroo has 3 manufacturing facilities in Karnataka and we reach customer through the network of over 12000 Retailers. Walkaroo’s extensive range and innovative initiatives are a testament to its mission of delivering high-quality, fashionable, and comfortable footwear to its customers while staying ahead in the industry.