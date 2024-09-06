Walkaroo Unveils Captivating New TVC Campaign Featuring Varun Dhawan

Bengaluru, 06th September 2024: Walkaroo, a leading footwear brand, unveils a new Television Commercial with a contemporary twist to its latest campaign, “Walk. Walk. Walk. Walk with Walkaroo”.

The campaign features Young, cool & energetic Bollywood celebrity Varun Dhawan, promoting the wide range of Walkaroo-plus collections. Set in a courtroom, the TVC features Varun Dhawan as a lawyer passionately advocating for the Walkaroo+ collection, emphasizing its superior comfort, durability, and fashion-forward design.

Mr. V. Noushad, Managing Director of Walkaroo International Private Ltd, commented, “We aimed for a fresh and engaging way to present our ‘Walk. Walk. Walk. Walk with Walkaroo’ campaign. Varun Dhawan’s energy and charm align perfectly with our brand, and this innovative TVC allows us to connect with our audience in a memorable way. His role as a lawyer adds a unique twist and reinforces that Walkaroo+ is the ideal choice for comfort and style.”

The Walkaroo plus collection offers a range of products with exceptional comfort with its advanced cushioning system while seamlessly complimenting the Daily fashion needs of the consumers.