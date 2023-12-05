05th December 2023: Wave City’s premium residential project Veridia is set to offer an elevated living experience to its patrons with the launch of the much awaited inventory. The possession is underway in Tower 1 and Tower 2 which has received completion certificate. Over 600 happy families have already booked their home in Veridia.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. C J Singh, COO, Wave City said, “Besides great connectivity, modern convenience and an uber lifestyle, modern India is seeking refuge in the lap of nature, away from the bustling noise of city life while being housed within it. A perfect amalgamation of comfort, luxury and serenity, Veridia is an urban oasis that redefines luxury living. We are extremely delighted with the launch of a new addition in our project which is conceptualized to offer the best possible facilities and convenience to the prospective buyers”.

Veridia, a perfect amalgamation of nature and luxury provides residents with a plethora of world-class amenities that include Oakwood clubhouse which has an exquisitely designed Swimming Pool, a Gym, a Library, Multipurpose Halls, a Restaurant, a Banquet Hall, an Audio Visual room, an Amphitheatre, a Salon, a Sauna, a Squash court, an indoor Gaming Room, a Kids’ Play Area and a host of other amenities all designed to ensure a comfortable and luxurious life. With the addition of the Oakwood club–that sprawl over 30,000 square feet–offers entertainment and recreational spaces to all age groups, even young homebuyers are flocking to Veridia to book their dream home as soon as possible.

A low-rise high living project, Veridia, fills the gap in availability of premium housing project along National Highway-24 which is an important corridor connecting NCR with Western Uttar Pradesh.

Launched in 2021, Veridia’s 4BHK & 5 BHK ultra spacious floors provide a dream abode that caters to the needs and aspirations of prospective home buyers for a tranquil lifestyle. The project encompasses 3 parks of lush green open spaces. The green area is central to the design of the project and will be an important activity centre for home buyers.

Configured to enable a relaxed living, Veridia comprises of 4 BHK floors and 5 BHK Skyvilla with stilt parking facility for all occupants. Two apartments are allocated per floor, with the design centered around the overarching theme of maintaining low population density.

Keeping up with the times and in the interest of a greener future, charging points for electric vehicles are provided at each covered parking slot along with a provision for home automation for all its buyers. The use of modern fittings and adoption of latest technology offers residents with additional safety features and controls that enable a worry-free life at the project.