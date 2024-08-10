WebHash: Revolutionizing Web3 with No-code Decentralized Website Builder

10th Aug 2024 Bangalore, Karnataka, India WebHash.com is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking no-code platform, designed to empower users to create, design, and publish decentralized websites with ease. This innovative solution seamlessly integrates with Web3 domains, including ENS, and supports traditional DNS domains. It utilizes IPFS and Arweave for content storage, ensuring a permanent and censorship-resistant web presence.

With an impressive track record of over 2071 templates minted by more than 3000+ users, resulting in the creation of 6000+ decentralized websites, WebHash is rapidly earning its reputation as the “WordPress for Web3”. This user-friendly platform is making it simpler than ever to establish a decentralized digital identity.

Hidayath Shaik, Founder & CEO of WebHash, states, “WebHash is transforming web development by providing a user-friendly, no-code solution for creating decentralized websites. Our vision is to democratize web3 presence, making it accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background. WebHash is not just a tool; it’s a gateway to the decentralized future of the internet.”

Hidayath Shaik, Founder of WebHash

WebHash’s innovative platform brings a robust suite of features to the forefront of decentralized web development. At its core is an intuitive no-code, drag-and-drop builder, complemented by an extensive library of customizable templates. This powerful combination allows users to create stunning websites for various purposes, from portfolios to NFT galleries, without any coding knowledge.

Ali Sadhik Shaik, CPO at WebHash, highlights the platform’s commitment to user empowerment, “We’ve designed WebHash to be intuitive yet powerful. It’s about giving users the tools they need to express themselves in the decentralized web, without the complexity traditionally associated with web3 technologies. With WebHash, users can achieve true digital ownership and permanence.”

The platform seamlessly integrates with Web3 domains like ENS, while also supporting traditional web2 domains, bridging the gap between current and future web technologies. WebHash ensures content permanence and censorship resistance through decentralized storage on IPFS and Arweave, a critical feature in the Web3 ecosystem.

Thomas Behymer aka flexter.eth, Biz Development and Growth at WebHash, emphasizes the platform’s ease of use, “Our drag-and-drop DIY website builder empowers users to create their own decentralized websites without needing technical expertise. The enthusiasm we’re seeing from our users is incredible. They’re creating stunning, functional websites that truly leverage the power of decentralization.”

Users can easily showcase NFTs, manage blogs, integrate social media, and gain insights through basic analytics. With mobile responsiveness, custom CSS options for advanced users, and regular platform updates, WebHash provides a comprehensive solution for establishing and growing a Web3 presence. WebHash offers a wide array of customizable templates, enabling users to showcase social profiles, portfolios, NFTs, blogs, videos, and calendars. All content is stored on decentralized systems like IPFS and Arweave, ensuring it remains accessible and unaltered. As WebHash continues its growth trajectory, it is poised to bridge the gap between web2 and web3, making decentralized web presence a reality for individuals and businesses alike.

ENS Meetup conducted by WebHash Team, Bangalore

We are excited to announce the upcoming launch of Hash Network, our revolutionary decentralized gateway network designed to seamlessly integrate with traditional Web2 domains and technologies. Hash Network will serve as a superfast gateway, enabling unprecedented access to decentralized content. Stay tuned for more updates as we prepare to unveil this cutting-edge solution! Visit hashnetwork.io for more information!