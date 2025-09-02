Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Bengaluru Celebrates Teacher’s Day with a Special Offer

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Richmond Road, Bengaluru, is paying tribute to teachers this Teacher’s Day, September 5th, with an exclusive dining experience. Recognizing the invaluable role teachers play in shaping lives and inspiring dreams, the hotel is extending a special 20% savings exclusively for teachers.

Guests can indulge in buffet and à la carte dinner across Mahjong Room and WelcomCafe Jacaranda, where thoughtfully crafted menus and warm hospitality set the tone for a memorable evening.

Offer Details:

Date: September 5th, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Venue: Mahjong Room & WelcomCafe Jacaranda

Special Offer: 20% savings for teachers (valid institutional ID required)