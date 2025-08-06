Wendy’s India Celebrates 5th Birthday With Bold Campaigns and First-Ever QSR Party Bus

Mumbai, 6th August, 2025:  Wendy’s India just turned 5 and she’s throwing a birthday bash that doesn’t just break the mold, it flame-grills it and serves it with fries. With over 200 outlets across India, Wendy’s is marking the milestone the only way she knows how with full-blown, high-voltage celebration. Think India’s first Rave Party Bus, roast battles inside restaurants, wild creator collabs, and a four-city burger rave that’s louder than your weekend plans. This isn’t just a celebration. It’s a month-long Wendy-fied movement on streets, on screens, and in every store.

Here’s what to expect from “Wendy’s India Turns 5” campaign:

Commenting on the celebration, Nishant Kedia, CMO, Rebel Foods said “We’ve built a strong following over these five years not just because of what we serve, but how we show up. Wendy’s has always stood out for its bold voice and ability to connect with culture in real time. This campaign is our way of saying thank you, turning up the volume, and celebrating with the very people who made Wendy’s India what it is today.”

With bold storytelling, digital-first activations, and offline formats that break the mold, Wendy’s India continues to redefine how QSRs connect with today’s audiences.