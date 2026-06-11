West Asia Conflict Could Drive Crude Oil Prices to Dollar 150 Per Barrel: Report

New Delhi, June 11: Escalating tensions and ongoing conflict in West Asia could trigger a sharp surge in global crude oil prices, potentially pushing them to as high as $150 per barrel, according to a recent report.

The report warns that any significant disruption to oil production or supply routes in the region could create substantial volatility in global energy markets. As West Asia remains a critical hub for global oil exports, prolonged geopolitical instability may have far-reaching consequences for economies worldwide.

Analysts noted that rising crude oil prices could lead to higher fuel costs, increased inflationary pressures, and additional challenges for countries that rely heavily on oil imports. Emerging economies, including India, may face higher import bills and pressure on fiscal balances if prices remain elevated for an extended period.

The report also highlighted concerns over global supply chains, which could be impacted by disruptions in key shipping routes and energy transportation networks. Investors and policymakers are closely monitoring developments in the region amid fears of a broader escalation.

Despite the concerns, experts believe the actual impact on oil prices will depend on the duration and intensity of the conflict, as well as the response from major oil-producing nations and international stakeholders.

Market participants are expected to remain cautious as geopolitical developments continue to influence global commodity markets and economic outlooks.