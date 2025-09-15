Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces $300 Million Share Repurchase Program

PHOENIX, September 15, 2025 — Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) today announced its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $300 million of the Company’s shares of common stock. There is no expiration date for the share repurchase program.

“Western Alliance’s strong business momentum, expanding profitability, and fortified capital position provide the flexibility to return excess capital to shareholders through opportunistic share repurchases aimed at mitigating share price volatility,” said Kenneth A. Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our robust capital generation gives us confidence in our ability to achieve our previously stated balance sheet growth objectives, while enhancing total shareholder returns through these actions.”

Shares may be purchased through open market or private transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any open market repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18. The timing and price of repurchases as well as the actual number of shares repurchased under the program will be at the discretion of the Company and will depend on a variety of factors, including general market conditions, the stock price, regulatory requirements and limitations, corporate liquidity requirements and priorities, and other factors. The Company may, in the sole discretion of the Board, terminate the Repurchase Program at any time while it is in effect.