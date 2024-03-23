What Shopsy customers are shopping for Holi in 2024

In India, the love for colors runs deep, finding its quintessential expression in the joyous festival of Holi. The festival holds a special place in the hearts of millions across the country. From the bustling streets of metropolitan cities to the remote corners of the country, Shopsy catered to the diverse preferences of Holi revelers. As per Shopsy, there has been a continuous surge in online shopping for Holi essentials, with over 3.5X growth observed over the past few years.

Shopsy’s Holi Store, which commenced on March 10, introduced consumers to an array of innovative color options, including smoke colors, cylinder colors, and spray colors. Classic favorites such as gulaal, water guns, and water balloons soared in popularity, reaffirming the enduring appeal of traditional festivities.

The uptick in sales of sweets and namkeen underscored a growing trend of indulging in Indian delicacies during Holi. Shopsy emerged as the go-to platform for sending heartfelt gestures of affection, with users delighting loved ones by gifting festive treats like Soan Papdi and Kaju Katli. Some of the most searched keywords include Pichkari, Holi Colors, and Holi Water Gun showcasing the heightened demand for the season.

The platform also saw a niche market for organic herbal Holi colors. While organic options still represent a smaller segment, this data hints at a potential emerging trend toward eco-friendly Holi celebrations.

Shopsy witnessed heightened traction for Holi products starting at INR 39, ensuring that vibrant celebrations remain within the budget for all.

Shopsy remains committed to meeting the evolving demands of its customers while staying attuned to emerging trends in the marketplace.

