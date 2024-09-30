Whatfix Raises $125 Million Series E to Accelerate Expansion & Innovation of Digital Adoption Market

30th Sept 2024 Bangalore, Karnataka, India Whatfix, a global leader among digital adoption platforms (DAPs), today announced it has secured $125 Million in a Series E funding round, led by Warburg Pincus with participation from existing investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The company is raising the new round at a significant premium, reinforcing its dominance as the leader in Digital Adoption Platforms (DAPs) and expanding into DAP adjacent offerings.

The investment will enable Whatfix to expand its category leadership and enhance its integrated product suite through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The company also aims to expand its market presence in the US, EMEA, and APAC regions to strengthen its footprint in the global public sector.

Since its funding round in 2021, Whatfix has achieved remarkable growth, solidifying its position as a leader in the newly established DAP category. The company serves a marquee global clientele, including Arrow Electronics, Schneider Electric, and Avnet, along with partners like Microsoft, Salesforce, Infosys, and Accenture, who trust Whatfix to accelerate ROI on their technology investments. Supporting 80+ Fortune 500 companies, Whatfix registered top-decile performance with a 4.5X increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) since its 2021 round, with new products contributing 15% of revenue.

Pioneering the concept of “Userization”, Whatfix shifts responsibility to technology, ensuring it adapts to users, not the other way around. By integrating GenAI throughout its product suite, offering digital adoption, product analytics, and application simulation, Whatfix accelerates this user-first approach, building an experience layer across the enterprise software stack. This empowers enterprises to maximize technology ROI while allowing employees to build greater efficiency.

Khadim Batti and Vara Kumar, Co-founders, Whatfix

“Enterprises are grappling with the complexities of digital transformation and the ever-increasing pressure to deliver exceptional user experiences,” said Khadim Batti, CEO and Co-founder of Whatfix. “Whatfix’s innovation is evident through the launch of four new products since 2021, securing five US patents with 18 more in the pipeline. This investment will add more fuel to the tank, accelerating a new era of innovation for our industry, bolstering the unparalleled value we bring to our customers, and reshaping the future of software adoption.”

As per Gartner’s 2023 Market Guide, 70% of organizations are projected to use DAPs by 2025, highlighting the critical role digital adoption platforms play in driving enterprise success. Leading this transformation, Whatfix has been the top DAP on Deloitte Tech Fast 500™ for three consecutive years and is the only DAP vendor to receive Customer’s Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights 2024 Voice of Customers for DAP report. Additionally, Whatfix is consistently recognized as a market leader in DAP reports from Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and the Everest Group.

“As organizations rapidly adopt an evolving array of AI-enabled technologies, Digital Adoption Platforms (DAPs) have become essential for successfully navigating digital transformation,” said Amy Loomis, Research Vice President, Future of Work at IDC. “DAPs provide valuable insights, empower users to be more agile, and drive significant business outcomes by accelerating application adoption and optimizing workflows. DAPs will evolve to address a broader range of enterprise needs, including AI-specific challenges, solidifying their role as a preferred approach to maximizing software ROI. By 2027, IDC predicts that 80% of G1000 organizations will rely on DAPs to mitigate technical skills shortages.” Narendra Ostawal, Managing Director, Head of India Private Equity, Warburg Pincus, said, “Whatfix’s unique digital adoption platform is revolutionizing how organizations implement digital transformation programs, create outstanding user experiences, and empower users to fully leverage software functionalities and enhance productivity. As a partner of choice for top global enterprises across industries, we believe Whatfix has immense potential to capitalize on the tailwinds and solidify its position in the high-growth DAP market. We are delighted to partner with the Whatfix team led by Khadim and Vara, as they steer the company towards its vision and goal.” Narendra Rathi, Investment Director, from SoftBank Investment Advisers, added, “Since our initial investment in 2021, we are pleased to see Whatfix’s strong growth and sustained innovation. Their role in the digital transformation journeys of Fortune 500 companies is a testament to their customer focus. We are excited to continue backing Khadim and Vara as they enter their next phase of growth.” “From day one, Whatfix has truly put us, the customer, first,” said, Jochen Heidner, Project Manager of Purchasing Systems at Mercedes-Benz and Whatfix customer for the CERTUS CC project. “Their digital adoption platform (DAP) has been instrumental in the CERTUS digital transformation journey, simplifying complex processes and empowering our teams to achieve more. What’s truly remarkable is their exceptional customer support—they’ve been helpful, and genuinely nice and supportive every step of the way.” Adam P. Burden, Global Innovation Lead from Accenture LLP, said, “Software is more user-centric than ever, and Whatfix is at the forefront of this innovation in user enablement. With Whatfix, you can tailor applications to each user’s workflow, optimize efficiency and create great outcomes. By using Whatfix’s AI-powered product suite—including application simulation, analytics, and digital adoption—our clients can better leverage both their existing and new technology investments. With the capabilities of Whatfix, we’re able to build products where the software serves the user, not the other way around. We look forward to our continued success together.”

Whatfix has been contributing to the industry by developing over 4,100 DAP experts since 2021 and remains committed to cultivating more in the years to come.