WhatsApp And Only Much Louder Partner To Raise Awareness About The App’s Multiple Layers Of Privacy

16th October, 2024: WhatsApp has collaborated with Only Much Louder (OML), a market-leading, full-service creative and entertainment business network for #MessagePrivately, a consumer awareness partnership focused on the importance of privacy in our lives. The collaboration has led to the production of ‘WhatsApp GoodMornings’ social series with Zakir Khan, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Aakash Gupta, and Gurleen Pannu, who talk about their experiences and light-hearted moments when sharing ‘Good Morning’ messages on WhatsApp from family and friends.

This partnership with the talented bunch of comedians brilliantly combined humor and relatability, leveraging the power of comedians, who resonate with millennials, to deliver content that is both informative and entertaining. With each comedian bringing their unique style, the films highlighted the importance of privacy in our digital interactions, all while delivering light-hearted and engaging storytelling.

It aimed to familiarize key audiences with privacy features related to messaging through some of their favorite comedians. The in-house team tapped into the potential of ‘Good morning’ messages to translate their power into a successful social media marketing collaboration for WhatsApp while seamlessly blending its creative expertise through four films and memes into the ‘WhatsApp GoodMornings’ IP series.

With a cheeky word play that celebrated his beloved plant, Biswa Kalyan Rath kicked off this partnership by talking about the wrath of spam callers and how to not let them ruin our ‘budding’ happiness. Zakir Khan, with his innovative storytelling, educated his father about dodging over-enthusiastic scammers through the ‘Block And Report’ feature while simultaneously taking a playful jab at singlehood.

Gurleen Pannu taught her overprotective mother how to not let hackers get to chats with WhatsApp’s two-step verification feature. Lastly, Aakash Gupta, with his signature interactive style and wit, explained to viewers the importance of buying products from vendors with a Meta Verified Badge while brewing his first cup of Colombian coffee.

Vyom Prashant, Director, Consumer Marketing at Meta, “’Privacy is at the core of WhatsApp. Over the years, we have added layers of security and protection with innovative features that empower our users to communicate securely & confidently on WhatsApp, including engaging with businesses they choose to. ‘Good Morning’ messages on WhatsApp is a shared experience for our users across India, and we partnered with OML to build upon this familiar concept, with humor and levity to explain how easy it is to protect oneself from spam and scams on WhatsApp. ” Pankaj Malani, SVP Revenue, Only Much Louder said, “The team at OML Studios wanted to elevate the conversation about how WhatsApp is protecting its users’ conversations with loved ones from unwanted scammers. We set out to blend humor with purpose and highlight the importance of privacy while messaging in a light-hearted and relatable manner. We leveraged the intimacy that ‘Good Morning’ messages hold for everyone and kicked off the series with an amazing pool of talent, crafting engaging narratives that resonated with diverse audiences. Each message was designed to not only create awareness but also to foster connection, ensuring that every ‘Good Morning’ message resonated with warmth, all while underscoring the important role that privacy plays in our digital interactions.”

By celebrating the simple joy of good morning messages, this partnership reminded viewers of the love and support that surrounds them, transforming ordinary mornings into meaningful moments of connection. Ultimately, this collaboration highlighted WhatsApp’s privacy features that help people connect with their loved ones in a safe and secure way and demystified privacy in a simplified manner that resonates with audiences. It also fostered a community that values both authentic communication and privacy in the digital age.