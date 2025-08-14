When India Served the Future on a Platter: Highlights from the 14th Indian Restaurant Congress & Coffee & Tea Asia Summit 2025

New Delhi, August 14, 2025: What happens when an industry worth $66 billion, projected to nearly double by 2030, gathers its brightest minds under one roof? The answer: the 14th Indian Restaurant Congress & Awards (IRC), a spectacular celebration of culinary evolution, technology-driven dining, and global ambition. Held on 5-6 August 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and co-located with the Coffee & Tea Asia Summit, this year’s IRC was more than an event, it was a movement.

Themed “A Global Outlook”, the summit explored how Indian brands are making inroads abroad while global chains deepen their roots in India. From cuisine and design to storytelling and service, the conversations reflected a rapidly transforming industry. The event was inaugurated by Anil Chadha, MD of ITC Hotels, and organised by Restaurant India & Franchise India, supported by partners including Cremica, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Trufrost & Butler, Happilo, and institutional supporters such as Incredible India, Indian Culinary Forum, AIFPA, and HOTREMAI.

Over two days, chefs, restaurateurs, technology disruptors, policymakers, beverage innovators, and food service leaders came together to exchange ideas and gain actionable insights. The energy in the room was palpable, and the aroma of change unmistakable. Discussions ranged from the rise of AI-driven plating and health-conscious dining to the competitive quick-service restaurant landscape and the growing role of sustainable sourcing. Industry stalwarts such as Anil Chadha, M. Mahadevan, Kallol Banerjee, Anjan Chatterjee, Akshay Bector, and Chef Vicky Ratnani shared perspectives that underscored the evolving demands of today’s diner fast, affordable, inclusive, authentic, and innovative.

This year’s edition also marked the launch of the Restaurant India print publication, spotlighting India’s F&B game-changers. The inaugural cover featured three icons of the industry: Anjan Chatterjee, the visionary behind Mainland China and Oh! Calcutta; Kallol Banerjee, the global cloud kitchen pioneer of Rebel Foods; and Chef Vicky Ratnani, India’s storytelling chef who is pushing the boundaries of global flavours while staying true to his roots.

The celebrations peaked on 5th August with the 14th Indian Restaurant Awards, which received over 500 nominations and honoured more than 80 brands. The gala evening drew 700 attendees and recognised excellence across a variety of categories including Restaurant of the Year, Best QSR Concept, Coffee Chain of the Year, and Executive Chef of the Year. The awards not only celebrated achievement but also offered brands national recognition and a powerful media spotlight.

With dining trends shifting at an unprecedented pace, the IRC continues to serve as a guiding light for restaurateurs navigating change. This year’s edition went beyond awarding excellence, it fuelled innovation, sparked collaborations, and spotlighted the forces reshaping Indian hospitality. From the kitchen to the cloud, and from flavour to fintech, the future of food is being written now, and IRC is where the story begins.