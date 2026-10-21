When Spiritual Wisdom Meets AI: Sri Madhusudan Sai, Spiritual Leader and Global Humanitarian, Launches His Digital Twin on TwinCafe

Muddenahalli, 21 October 2026: TwinCafe, the AI-powered Digital Twin platform developed by Viven AI, today announced the launch of the Digital Twin of Sri Madhusudan Sai, spiritual leader, global humanitarian and the guiding force behind the One World One Family Mission. The Digital Twin draws on Sri Madhusudan Sai’s teachings to help people explore spirituality, self-realisation and selfless service whenever they need.

Sri Madhusudan Sai’s One World One Family Mission is active in 100 countries and has touched over 14 million lives. It serves a morning nutrition programme to over 10 million school-going children, with 3 billion servings to date; provides free, values-based education to 4,000+ students across 26 campuses in India and Nigeria, including India’s first free private medical college for rural students; and delivers free, advanced healthcare across India, Fiji, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and the USA. Alongside this, he guides a growing global community of seekers through weekly satsangs and teachings on the Bhagavad Gita, the Kathopanishad and mind mastery. Yet the number of people seeking his guidance far exceeds what any one person can meet in a day. His Digital Twin on TwinCafe makes that guidance accessible to anyone, anywhere, in their preferred language.

The question-and-answer format has long been part of Indian spiritual teaching. The Bhagavad Gita unfolds as Arjuna’s questions answered by Krishna, and the Kathopanishad records the young Nachiketa pressing Yama, the lord of death, for an answer about what lies beyond. The word Upanishad is commonly understood to mean “sitting near” a teacher. The Digital Twin brings the question-and-answer format of Indian spiritual teaching to people who cannot attend a satsang, with responses based on Sri Madhusudan Sai’s teachings.