When Spiritual Wisdom Meets AI: Sri Madhusudan Sai, Spiritual Leader and Global Humanitarian, Launches His Digital Twin on TwinCafe

Muddenahalli, 21 October 2026: TwinCafe, the AI-powered Digital Twin platform developed by Viven AI, today announced the launch of the Digital Twin of Sri Madhusudan Sai, spiritual leader, global humanitarian and the guiding force behind the One World One Family Mission. The Digital Twin draws on Sri Madhusudan Sai’s teachings to help people explore spirituality, self-realisation and selfless service whenever they need.
Sri Madhusudan Sai’s One World One Family Mission is active in 100 countries and has touched over 14 million lives. It serves a morning nutrition programme to over 10 million school-going children, with 3 billion servings to date; provides free, values-based education to 4,000+ students across 26 campuses in India and Nigeria, including India’s first free private medical college for rural students; and delivers free, advanced healthcare across India, Fiji, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and the USA. Alongside this, he guides a growing global community of seekers through weekly satsangs and teachings on the Bhagavad Gita, the Kathopanishad and mind mastery. Yet the number of people seeking his guidance far exceeds what any one person can meet in a day. His Digital Twin on TwinCafe makes that guidance accessible to anyone, anywhere, in their preferred language.
The question-and-answer format has long been part of Indian spiritual teaching. The Bhagavad Gita unfolds as Arjuna’s questions answered by Krishna, and the Kathopanishad records the young Nachiketa pressing Yama, the lord of death, for an answer about what lies beyond. The word Upanishad is commonly understood to mean “sitting near” a teacher. The Digital Twin brings the question-and-answer format of Indian spiritual teaching to people who cannot attend a satsang, with responses based on Sri Madhusudan Sai’s teachings.
Sri Madhusudan Sai, Spiritual Leader, Global Humanitarian, said, “The world is one family, and every member of that family deserves to be heard. Every day, people reach out with questions about life, purpose and the path within, and I have always wished I could be there for each of them. Through this Digital Twin, the essence of what I share in satsangs can now reach a student, a homemaker, a professional or an elder at any hour, in their own language. Technology, when used with the right intention, can become a powerful instrument of service.”
Ashutosh Garg, Founder and CEO, TwinCafe, said, “When we started building TwinCafe, our belief was simple: the world’s most valuable knowledge lives in people, and technology should help that knowledge reach everyone who needs it. Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai’s lifelong work in healthcare, education and service to humanity embodies this belief. His Digital Twin is grounded in his own teachings and words, and we have built it with the deep care and responsibility such a trust demands. Making his guidance available across countries is among the most meaningful things our technology has done, and we are humbled to be part of this journey.”
This launch reflects TwinCafe’s belief that Digital Twins can extend the reach of people whose work serves the larger good. By removing barriers of time, distance and language, the platform allows timeless wisdom to meet people where they are.
Tarun Singhal, Founding Team Member, Senior Growth Leader and Brand Evangelist, TwinCafe, said, “Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai’s life is a living example of selfless service to humanity, and his message of One World, One Family now has a new doorway. Wisdom has always travelled from teacher to seeker, and through his Digital Twin on TwinCafe it can now reach a seeker in a village in India and a student in London alike, across 100 countries, at any hour. For us at TwinCafe, this is technology in its most meaningful role: not replacing the human, but carrying a great teacher’s message to every heart that is looking for it. We are deeply honoured that Swamiji and his team have placed their trust in us.”
Sandesh Goel, Managing Director, TwinCafe India, said, “Timeless wisdom deserves to be preserved with fidelity and shared with humility. Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai’s Digital Twin on TwinCafe shows how AI can carry a spiritual teacher’s guidance to seekers around the world while staying true to his words. This is the kind of purposeful AI that India can offer the world.”
Suchetan Kotta, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, One World One Family Mission, said, “For fifty years, Sathya Sai Grama has served one belief: no child should go without education, no patient without care, and no seeker without guidance. Sadguru has carried that belief to more than 100 countries. His digital twin now carries it into every hour of every day. A student preparing for exams at midnight, a doctor in a remote clinic, a devotee halfway across the world: each can now turn to him. As we mark our Golden Jubilee, this is our promise for the next fifty years. Love and service, now without limits of time or distance.”
TwinCafe’s ambition goes beyond building another AI platform. It is working towards a new interface for human interaction, where knowledge, experience and personality can transcend the limitations of time and geography. With the launch of Sri Madhusudan Sai’s Digital Twin, that interface now extends to the timeless human search for meaning.