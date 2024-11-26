Whistling Woods International Announces Admissions for July 2025 Intake; First Entrance Exam Scheduled for December 12th-14th, 2024

Mumbai: Whistling Woods International (WWI) has announced its first entrance exam schedule for the July 2025 intake. Prospective students interested in pursuing a career in film, media & creative arts fields can apply for WWI’s full-time degree, postgraduate, and diploma programmes, which are offered in association with the prestigious Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). With a strong alumni network of over 3,700 graduates excelling across the media and entertainment industry, WWI provides a solid foundation for aspiring professionals.

WWI is recognised as a Centre of Excellence by the Media and Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) and has also been awarded the Excellence in Creative & Performing Arts at the 6th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards in 2019. Additionally, WWI is globally acclaimed, having been listed among the ‘Top Institutes of Influence’ by Forbes India.

Applications are now open for all the programmes in Filmmaking, Animation & Game Design, Fashion & Costume Design, Visual Communication Design, Media Communication & Management, Acting, and Music. These courses combine hands-on learning with industryaligned education to prepare students for thriving careers in their chosen fields.

Entrance Exam Dates:

The entrance exams are scheduled for December 12th, 13th, and 14th, 2024, with dates allocated to specific courses as follows:

• 12th December 2024 – BSc Filmmaking, MA Filmmaking, MA Screenwriting, Diploma in Screenwriting, BA Music Production & Composition

• 13th December 2024 – BDes Animation, BDes Game Design, BDes Fashion Design, BA Acting, MA Acting

• 14th December 2024 – BBA Media & Communication, MBA Media & Entertainment, BDes Visual Communication Design (VCD)

How to Apply

Students can register and submit their applications through www.whistlingwoods.co.in or contact (Phone Number) for additional information.