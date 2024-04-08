Whitefield Art Collective inaugurated its Seventh Edition

Bengaluru, 08th April 2024 : Whitefield Art Collective, the Public Art Festival supported by Yuj Arts Foundation, commenced its seventh edition on 5th April 2024. This year’s theme, ‘Transcending Boundaries,’ inspires artists to create innovative artworks and sculptures that reflect their vision, imagination, and artistic talents. Eminent flutist and winner of two national film awards Pt. Pravin Godkhindi inaugurated the month-long festival. The ceremony commenced with the unveiling of the ‘Kala Car’ and a traditional lamp lighting ceremony. It was followed by a mesmerizing classical dance performance titled ‘Sangamam’ by Vivrtti Dance Company and a soul-stirring flute recital Pt. Pravin Godkhindi himself, at the Garden City.

Over 100 art installations, sculptures, paintings, and photographs are displayed at the festival. The installations are by the students of Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Bangalore School of Design, and other senior artists. Sara Arakkal Galarie and Red Line Gallery have joined forces with the Whitefield Art Collective, alongside organizations like UNESCO and the Iconic Women Project. The Kala Car has been created in collaboration with the multidisciplinary artist Pradeep Kumar whose work is inspired by the narrative forms and decorative elements related to his native culture, the Lambani tribe. Transforming the walls of the parking area at VR Bengaluru into an art gallery, The Basement Art Project displays the works of students from Bangalore University. Over the next month VR Bengaluru will transform into a hub of artistic celebration, with installations, photography, exhibitions, workshops, art cinema screening, and an art bazaar.

Sumi Gupta, Curator of Whitefield Art Collective, said, “It brings me immense joy to unveil this incredible festival, inspiring collaborations and creating a dynamic platform for artists showcasing large-scale installations, sculptures, mixed media works, photography, music, and dance. Whitefield Art Collective 2024 is bringing together a community of connoisseurs, art students, and patrons as well as the people of Bengaluru in a celebration of the city’s art and culture. Through festivals like these, we are not only offering a platform to budding artists but also nurturing a sense of belonging and reverence for the city’s rich cultural heritage.”

One of the key highlights of the festival is the stunning photo exhibition in association with UNESCO New Delhi office. The exhibition, based on the UNESCO publication “A Braided River: The Universe of Indian Women in Science,” features charismatic portraits of women scientists who have made their mark in various domains of science. In addition to the exhibit, UNESCO will also host a panel discussion at the Whitefield Art Collective.

Humanity is facing unprecedented challenges caused by the ‘Triple Planetary Crisis’ of biodiversity loss, climate change, and pollution, impacting food, water, and energy security. By embracing innovations in science, technology, and engineering, we can mitigate these crises. Encouraging significantly greater participation of women scientists and engineers, in order to maximise the critical mass of female collective ingenuity, would help us jointly identify and apply methods to increase the chances of human survivability. This publication, “A Braided River: The Universe of Indian Women in Science” and the exhibition aims to encourage and inspire broader societal efforts for equal respect, equal pay, and access to jobs for women in science, globally,” said Tim Curtis, Director of UNESCO South Asia Regional Office and the UNESCO Representative to Bhutan, India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The festival is a dynamic convergence of diverse artistic expressions, talents, and projects. From Kadambari Misra’s powerful “Iconic Women Project” that highlights the unsung female icons of history through photography and storytelling, to the retrospective of works by the late Achuthan Kudallur, a tribute to his lasting impact on abstract art, the event offers a profound exploration of creativity and heritage. Additionally, art displays by Gita Hudson, Asma Menon Jamal, Jacob Jebaraj, Kavitha Prasad, Shailesh BO, and Thejomaye Menon contribute a spectrum of styles and perspectives, enriching the festival with their unique creations.

Other attractions include “Bangalore in Focus” displaying compelling photographs of the city taken by both seasoned photographers and emerging talents. The Young Artists programme facilitated by Million Dreams and Snuggles provides students with the opportunity to explore and express themselves through various artistic mediums. Whitefield Art Collective has collaborated with PVR Cinemas for screening of art cinema and Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters for learning art of brewing coffee. The Art Bazaar offers a curated market for local artisans to engage with their audience, accompanied by live music.

Whitefield Art Collective established in 2016, is a vibrant showcase of the diverse artistic expressions of Bengaluru. It is supported by The Yuj Arts Foundation and is also part of VR Bengaluru’s Connecting Communities© initiative that aims to encourage civic pride, strengthen the local economy, and enhance the city’s national and international image.