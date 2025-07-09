Why Going ‘Backwards’ in Your Career Could Be Your Best Move Forward in 2025

Business expert reveals the strategic career move that’s reshaping the job market

The modern career path isn’t always a straight line forward. Sometimes the smartest move is a strategic step ‘backwards’, to a company you once called home. With hiring managers becoming more selective and professionals seeking stability, returning to former employers is growing in popularity as a powerful career strategy.

Jason Morris, a business expert at My Profit Engine, a specialised link-building agency, sees this trend reshaping how professionals approach career advancement. “The stigma around ‘going backwards’ is disappearing,” Morris explains. “Smart professionals recognise that returning to a former employer can actually propel their careers forward faster than starting fresh elsewhere.”

The numbers support this shift. Boomerang employees made up 35% of new hires in March, up from 31% a year earlier, according to recent ADP payroll data.

This trend reflects a broader understanding that career growth doesn’t always mean moving to entirely new organisations. Sometimes the best opportunities lie with companies that already know your value.

Why It’s A Smart Move Now

Morris points out several compelling reasons why ‘boomerang hiring’ – the practice of returning to work for a former employer – makes sense in today’s market conditions.

You Already Understand the Company DNA

“When you return to a former employer, you’re not starting from zero,” Morris notes. “You know the culture, the unwritten rules, and how decisions really get made. This insider knowledge becomes your competitive advantage from day one.”

The Financial Benefits Often Exceed Expectations

Many professionals return at higher levels with better compensation packages. “Companies recognise that you’ve gained external experience and are willing to pay for that added value,” Morris explains. “You’re not the same person who left – you’re an upgraded version.”

The Onboarding Advantage Cannot Be Overstated

While new hires spend months learning systems and building relationships, returning employees can focus immediately on delivering results. “You skip the learning curve and jump straight to making an impact,” Morris says. “That early momentum often translates into faster promotions and recognition.”

What Makes It Work

Not every return story ends successfully. Morris identifies the key conditions that separate triumphant comebacks from disappointing retreats.

The Departure Matters Enormously

“If you left on good terms, maintained professional relationships, and gave proper notice, you’ve already laid the groundwork for a potential return,” Morris explains. Companies remember how you handled your exit, and a graceful departure keeps doors open.

Evolution Is Essential, Either Yours or Theirs

The most successful returns happen when circumstances have genuinely changed. “Maybe you’ve developed new skills they desperately need, or perhaps they’ve addressed the issues that prompted your original departure,” Morris notes. “Without real change, you’ll likely face the same frustrations that drove you away initially.”

The Growth Narrative Must Be Clear

Successful boomerang candidates can articulate exactly how their time away has prepared them for greater contributions. “You need to tell a compelling story about your professional development,” Morris emphasises. “What did you learn? How did you grow? What unique value do you now bring?”

Four Expert Tips for Doing It Right

Morris shares his strategic approach for professionals considering a return to former employers.

Reconnect Strategically, Not Desperately

“Don’t reach out because you’re unemployed and need something,” Morris advises. “Reconnect when you’re in a position of strength. Share achievements, industry insights, or congratulate former colleagues on their successes. Build genuine relationships before you need them.”

Highlight Evolution, Not Nostalgia

Focus conversations on your growth rather than past memories. “Hiring managers don’t care that you miss the office culture,” Morris explains. “They want to know how your external experience makes you more valuable now than when you left.”

Treat Re-Entry as a New Opportunity

“Don’t assume you’ll slot back into your old role or team,” Morris warns. “Approach the process like you’re interviewing for any new position. Research current challenges, understand new leadership, and prepare to prove your fit all over again.”

Negotiate Confidently

Your external experience gives you leverage. “Don’t accept a return offer just because it’s familiar,” Morris emphasises. “You’ve gained market experience and proven your worth elsewhere. Negotiate accordingly; for salary, title, and responsibilities that reflect your growth.”

When Not to Go Back

Morris also identifies clear warning signs that should stop professionals from pursuing boomerang opportunities.

Toxic Environments Don’t Magically Improve

“If you left due to poor management, workplace politics, or cultural problems, don’t assume these issues have resolved themselves,” Morris cautions. “Unless there’s been significant leadership change or cultural transformation, you’ll likely encounter the same problems.”

Stagnant Roles Offer Limited Appeal

“If the position hasn’t evolved and offers no new challenges or growth opportunities, you’re essentially accepting a career plateau,” Morris explains. “Make sure the role itself has expanded, not just the salary.”

Jason Morris, business expert at My Profit Engine, commented:

“We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how both employers and employees view career progression. The rise of ‘boomerang hires’ points to a maturing job market where companies recognise the value of institutional knowledge combined with fresh external experience. These employees bring the advantage of understanding company culture while offering fresh perspectives gained from their time elsewhere.

“For companies, boomerang hiring makes tremendous business sense. You’re essentially getting a proven performer with added skills and perspectives. The recruitment costs are lower, the cultural fit is already established, and the ramp-up time is significantly reduced. It’s a win-win scenario when executed thoughtfully.

“The key is approaching these opportunities strategically rather than sentimentally. Both parties need to acknowledge that people and organisations change. The most successful boomerang hires happen when there’s genuine mutual benefit, not just familiarity. Companies get enhanced talent, and professionals get accelerated career growth. It’s a trend that’s reshaping how we think about career mobility in 2025.”