Why Is Business Travel Tech Still Not Meeting Employee Expectations?

In 2025, it’s reasonable to expect relatively streamlined business tech in all areas. After all, companies now have more tools at their disposal than ever before, and in the office, at least, that fact has resulted in reduced manual workloads, faster outputs, and other equally notable benefits.

Yet, technology in other areas is nowhere near performing to the same potential. This is especially true when it comes to business travel tech which, according to a recent survey from expense management specialist Center, is currently far from meeting even the most basic employee expectations.

Luckily, this does look set to change soon. However, before they can put positive changes into action, managers could benefit from considering the following ways business travel tech is currently failing to perform.

Image Source: CC0 License

What is Business Travel Tech?

Before we get into the details of business travel tech’s current failures, let’s consider what exactly we mean when we use this term. Broadly, business travel technology refers to the suite of tools businesses use to both manage and improve employee travel experiences.

Each business will approach this task with a slightly different tech stack in mind, but a few examples of commonly used business travel tech tools include –

AI predictive tools: AI software can be useful for predicting travel expenses across a business quarter, or personalizing recommendations of things like travel times or hotels to each employee.

Comprehensive booking platforms: Booking platforms make it easier for employees to book all elements of a business trip from one place, including flights, transport, luggage storage, and accommodation.

Virtual cards: Many businesses are now using virtual cards to monitor and manage travel expenses from multiple locations.

The Problems With Business Travel Tech Right Now

Business travel technologies like the tools mentioned above can prove transformative for business trips, but many employees don’t feel they’re achieving that goal as it stands. As many as 61% of business travelers report that they don’t use tools like booking platforms at all. This is a problem, as it limits efficiency and results in wasted spending. But, employees have valid reasons to be concerned, which most commonly include –

# 1 – A Lack of Integration

A fully integrated booking technology system certainly seems like a valuable business travel tool to have on paper, making it easier for employees to both book and plan trips with relative ease. There’s just one problem – as many as 68% of employees report that the software they’re currently expected to use is simply too cumbersome. As a result, 61% of users bypass provided tools in place of making bookings on their own.

But, wouldn’t life be easier if your team could simply book their Miami flights and a storage spot for their luggage from companies like Radical Storage Miami using one simple platform? Undeniably, and to make that happen, employers need to think about software functionality. Luckily, investments into the specialist technology that make this possible look set to be a primary area of spending this year, ensuring that all go-to destinations and providers are fully integrated into one seamless software.

# 2 – Questionable Awareness

Many managers are guilty of integrating business tech without informing their teams of its capabilities. Many employees report being either entirely unaware of these tools or uncertain of how their integration sits within unclear work travel policies.

Training is the only way forward, and is set to prove essential for truly tech-led simplified business travel. Rather than waiting until a trip arises (when it’s arguably too late), managers need to make sure they’re offering regular, comprehensive travel tech training to any relevant members of their teams.

Image Source: CC0 License

# 3 – Cumbersome Card Processes

The introduction of virtual cards has the potential to entirely transform internal travel expense strategies, with particular benefits for companies that regularly invest in travel. Unfortunately, corporate card programs right now seem to leave particularly limited scope for priorities like personal spending, making it difficult for employees to easily comply with company expectations.

Improvements to corporate card programs are key to overcoming this issue. These should incorporate comprehensive virtual wallets where spending is fully trackable, remotely manageable, and also adjustable in terms of things like emergency spending on the road. All of which will ensure employees can move around, and manage last-minute corporate lunches, with ease.

Takeaway

There’s no denying that business travel tech could transform company processes for the better, but there’s a long way to go until that’s possible. Join the companies that are improving this priority in 2025 by bearing these setbacks and solutions in mind.