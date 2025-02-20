Why Is My Commercial Sign’s Lighting System Overloading, and How Can I Fix It?

A bright and shining commercial sign is an effective way of catching customers’ eyes or drawing attention to one’s brand, and it’s all intended to make your business stand out, especially at night. Most small businesses, however, are still afflicted with common ailments in brightening commercial signs. They include system overloading, causing power outages, flickering lights, and costly repairs.

If your commercial sign lighting system continues to overload, you must attend to the underlying causes to avoid downtime and danger issues. This guide will discuss reasons associated with commercial sign lighting systems overloading and how best to fix and prevent the problems.

Common Causes of Commercial Sign Lighting Overloads

1. Outdated or Inefficient Lighting Technology

Fluorescent, neon or incandescent-older commercial signs have always operated lights that used up energy but generated superfluous heat. These obsolete lighting technologies could put undue strain on your electrical system to the point of overload.

Solution: Use LED lights, which are energy-efficient and long-lasting and consume a very low percentage of power. A commercial electrician in Denver will retrofit your sign with LED for high performance and efficiency.

2. Faulty Electrical Wiring and Poor Connections

Improper wiring, loose electrical connections, and using undersized wires can all cause electrical overloads. Poor wiring may allow excessive current flow and overheating, resulting in fire hazards and other extreme cases.

Solution: A professional commercial sign installer can check the wiring, replace any faulty connections, and bring the system into compliance with electrical codes.

3. Overloaded Electrical Circuits

Many companies power their commercial signs from circuits that also supply other equipment. If the total power demand exceeds the circuit’s capacity, there is a potential for overloading and frequent breaker tripping.

Solution: A dedicated circuit should be installed for the commercial sign to stave off other related overload issues. A commercial electrician in Denver can inspect the electrical load and ensure power is distributed properly.

4. Transformer and Power Supply Issues

Voltage regulation in commercial signs is possible through transformers or power supplies. Still, once a transformer is found faulty, undersized, or improperly rated, it can have consequences such as overheating or overload in your sign.

Solution: Upgrade to a properly rated transformer or power supply that matches your sign’s voltage and current requirements.

5. Exposure to Harsh Environmental Conditions

Extreme rain, snow, and excessive heat are words that spell Environmental Conditions Facing outdoor commercial signs. They can cause heat build-up or water intrusion to damage its electrical components, thus leading to overloading and system failure.

Solution: Invest in weatherproof electrical enclosures, proper sealing, and regularly scheduled maintenance for your sign to maintain their top condition.

6. Power Surges and Fluctuations

Suddenly surges in power, either coming from lightning strikes, grid fluctuations, or hood faulty electrical components, can have the unfortunate effect of overloading the lighting systems of your sign, leading to early failure.

Solution: Installation of surge protectors and voltage stabilizers on the sign’s electrical system should be included in protecting it from sudden power spikes.

How to Fix and Prevent Overloaded Commercial Sign Lighting

1. Upgrade to LED Lighting

Transitioning from conventional lighting to LED technology is one of the most functional means of avoiding overload issues. Where the power consumed by LED lighting is much lower, with very little heat generation, the longer life of these lights compared to their predecessor technologies enabled LED lighting to be among the best options.

Benefits of LED Upgrades:

Reduces power consumption by up to 80%

Minimizes maintenance costs

Provides consistent brightness and visibility

Generates less heat, preventing overheating and overloads

A professional commercial sign installer in Denver can retrofit your existing signage with LED lighting, improving performance while reducing energy costs.

2. Perform a Load Assessment

Before making any changes, conduct an electrical load assessment to determine whether your sign’s power consumption exceeds safe limits.

A commercial electrician in Denver can:

Evaluate your sign’s energy requirements.

Check circuit capacities

Identify overload risks

Recommend necessary upgrades

3. Rewire and Upgrade Electrical Components

If faulty wiring is causing overloads, rewiring the system with properly rated wires and connections can solve the problem. Key steps include:

Using the right wire gauge: Thicker wires reduce resistance and prevent overheating.

Securing all connections: Loose or exposed wires can cause short circuits and excessive current draw.

Ensuring compliance with local electrical codes: A professional electrician can guarantee your wiring meets regulatory standards.

4. Install a Dedicated Circuit for Your Commercial Sign

If your sign shares a circuit with other electrical devices, run a dedicated branch circuit to avoid overhead problems. This ensures that your sign is getting adequate power and not tripping breakers or affecting other electrical systems.

5. Upgrade or Replace Transformers and Power Supplies

If your sign is using transformers or external power supplies, it is important to verify that they are rated for your sign’s voltage and wattage requirements. Transformers can overheat and become a fire hazard or cause failure if overloaded.

6. Install Surge Protection Devices

Electrical surges can give rise to sudden overloads that may destroy components and cut short the life of a sign. Surge protector may be installed to save any system during sudden voltage spikes.

7. Schedule Regular Maintenance and Inspections

Routine inspections help detect potential electrical issues before they lead to major failures. A professional commercial sign installer can:

Check for loose connections

Test voltage levels

Inspect transformers and wiring

Ensure LED modules are functioning correctly

The Importance of Hiring a Commercial Electrician for Sign Repairs

A commercial sign brightly illuminated is important for visibility, branding, and drawing customers. On the contrary, repeated electrical problems like overloading, flickering lights, or complete failures could cause irreparable damage to your business. Such reasons warrant hiring a professional commercial electrician in Denver to see that the electrical system of your sign is properly installed, maintained, and repaired.

Why You Need a Professional Commercial Electrician

1. Accurate Diagnosis of Electrical Issues

Electrical faults can arise in buildings due to wiring problems, circuit overloads, or broken transformers. The best electrician can quickly detect the cause and offer remedial measures. This prevents very costly trial and error.

2. Compliance with Safety Regulations

Commercial display advertisement signage must follow the rules on electrical installation and safety. Therefore, a licensed electrician ensures that the setup complies with what is required by the local and national regulations to avoid fears or the possibility of fines and other unfortunate incidents such as electrical fires.

3. Energy-Efficient Solutions

Upgrading to LED lighting or optimizing your sign’s power supply can significantly lower energy costs. A commercial sign installer can recommend the best energy-efficient solutions for your business.

Changing all your lights to LED or providing a better power supply for your sign significantly reduces energy costs. A qualified commercial sign installer would advise you on the best energy-efficient solutions for your business.

4. Prevention of Costly Repairs

Maintenance and professional repairs provide the coverage necessary to prevent a minor problem from evolving into potentially extensive, expensive damage and keep signs operational and functional.

By hiring a qualified commercial electrician in Denver, business owners shall benefit from no downtime, better signage performance, and reduced long-term maintenance and energy expenditures. Such an investment has guaranteed the commercial sign lighting system’s safety, efficacy, and durability.

FAQs About Commercial Sign Lighting Overloads

1. What are the signs that my commercial sign is overloading?

Signs include flickering lights, frequent breaker trips, overheating components, and dim or uneven brightness. If you notice these issues, consult a commercial electrician in Denver for an inspection and repairs.

2. Can I upgrade my commercial sign to LED lighting myself?

DIY upgrades are possible but risky. A licensed commercial electrician in Denver ensures a safe, efficient installation, avoiding wiring or power supply issues that could lead to overloading or electrical failures.

3. How much does it cost to retrofit my commercial sign with LED lighting?

Costs vary based on sign size and complexity, but LED retrofits are a worthwhile investment. They reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs, and enhance brightness, ensuring long-term savings for your business.

4. How often should I inspect my commercial sign’s electrical system?

Annual inspections are recommended, but high-traffic businesses should schedule maintenance every six months. Regular checks prevent electrical issues, ensuring your sign remains bright, safe, and fully operational year-round.

5. Will upgrading my sign’s electrical system lower my business’s energy bills?

Yes! LED lighting and efficient wiring significantly reduce power consumption, lowering monthly utility costs. A commercial sign installer can optimize your system for maximum energy savings and long-term performance.

6. Can weather conditions impact my commercial sign’s performance?

Absolutely. Rain, snow, and extreme heat can damage electrical components, causing failures. Using weatherproof materials, sealing connections, and scheduling regular maintenance help protect your sign from environmental damage.

7. What should I do if my sign’s circuit breaker keeps tripping?

A tripped breaker can indicate an overloaded circuit or faulty wiring. Also, it may be an indication of a failing transformer. Bring a commercial sign installer to check the problem for a safe, permanent solution.

Final Thoughts: Keep Your Commercial Sign Bright and Efficient

The commercial sign’s lighting system is the important driving force to attract customers and visibility for the brand. With a sign that is overloaded, determine the cause of overload and put solutions in place on time to avoid future costly repairs and risks to safety.

Key Takeaways:

Upgrade to LED lighting for energy efficiency and reliability

Ensure proper wiring and electrical connections to prevent overloads

Install a dedicated circuit for your sign to avoid power issues

Use surge protectors and proper transformers for stable performance

Schedule regular inspections and maintenance with a professional commercial sign installer

Working with a commercial electrician in Denver ensures your business signage remains bright, efficient, and problem-free for years.

If you are experiencing an overload consistently, do not hesitate to contact an expert today to do that inspection and upgrade!