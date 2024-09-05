Hyderabad, 5 September 2024 – WIKA India has been awarded as “Sustainability Champion Of The Year” at 7th Edition of EPS Conference 2024 organised recently, the EPS Conference 2024 is a business meet that aims to provide an extensive platform for industry leaders to meet and nurture the exchange of business, insights, ideas, and innovations.

The award was received by Gagan Inder Singh, General Manager of Quality and Head of Lean Sigma at WIKA India, in acknowledgment of the company’s immense contribution toward renewable energy and electrical mobility in Telangana.

This event, held in Hyderabad, underlined the vision of the state to turn itself into a trillion-dollar economy via sustainable energy solutions and technological advancement. WIKA India has been at the forefront in this respect, primarily in the areas of solar energy, energy-efficient lighting, and various other initiatives.

Some of the key sustainability initiatives taken by WIKA India over the last couple of years have been the proliferation of solar energy across its facilities to minimize carbon footprint, the deployment of lighting solutions that ensure energy efficiency, moving to pulp packaging to reduce wastage, developing urban forests by planting 1,600 trees, and implementing LPG gensets to replace diesel generators.

In the process, such efforts have contributed not only to a greener environment but also to establishing WIKA India as one of the leaders in the industrial sector on sustainable business practices.

Addressing media, Singh said, “We are thankful for this recognition and reiterate our commitment to sustainability. This award is a recognition of the continuous commitment of WIKA India to integrate sustainability into its operations. Innovation and change have driven continuously with assurance, that such initiatives will go a long way in boosting renewable energy and electric mobility in Telangana, aiding economic development in the state.”

The success of WIKA India underlines the prime position occupied by sustainable practices in the future course of industry and commerce. The involvement of such enterprises will be a key factor in devising sustainable, inclusive growth as Telangana marches further toward its emergence as a trillion-dollar economy.