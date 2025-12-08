Winter Pollution Patterns Linked to Steady Rise in Respiratory Conditions, Finds ManipalCigna Health Insurance

Chandigarh, Dec 08th: ManipalCigna Health Insurance has reported a substantial rise in respiratory-related claims during the winter months, with the company’s six-year analysis showing that seasonal respiratory claims surged by over 321 percent between 2020 and 2024. This four-fold increase highlights the growing impact of worsening winter air quality across the country.

City-level data shows that Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities account for more than 84 percent of all respiratory claims, making them as affected as urban clusters. Among metros, Delhi NCR contributes 6.5 percent of respiratory claims, the highest among Tier-1 cities, mirroring its previous chronic winter smog levels. Bengaluru and Mumbai contribute 4.5 percent and 4.2 percent respectively, confirming that pollution-linked respiratory conditions extend beyond North India.

In 2024, respiratory conditions made up 18.8 percent of all seasonal (winter) disease-related claims, led by COPD and asthma, followed by lung diseases caused by external agents and ARDS. These illnesses are known to intensify during high particulate and toxic pollutant exposure, reinforcing the health risks caused by winter smog.

The findings underline rising respiratory vulnerability nationwide, cutting across major metros as well as emerging urban centres.