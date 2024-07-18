WION uncovers Manu Bhaker’s Plan to End India’s 12-Year wait for an Olympic Shooting Medal

India is ready to make a mark at the Paris Olympics, with 21 shooters vying for 27 medals. Leading the pack is 22-year-old Manu Bhaker, who will compete in three disciplines: 10m pistol, 25m pistol, and the 25m pistol team event. Bhaker has a chance to become the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal, breaking a 12-year drought.

In an exclusive interview with WION’s Aditya Pimpale, Bhaker revealed her rigorous preparations and high hopes for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She further shared that the morale in the camp is high, with a strategic focus on leveraging strengths and addressing weaknesses. Bhaker is committed to giving her best performance, aiming to secure a medal.

Reflecting on her past success, Bhaker discussed her gold medal win at the World Championships in Baku last year. She acknowledged the unique challenges of the Olympics but is ready to tackle them after three years of intensive preparation.

Bhaker also highlighted on her motivation to replicate her 2018 Youth Olympics success, where she won two gold medals. She also emphasised on how the pressure of competing in multiple disciplines but expressed confidence in her physical and mental readiness for nine consecutive days of competition.

Bhaker is also motivated by the prospect of making history as the first female Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal. However, in her exclusive interview with WION’s Aditya Pimpale, she emphasized the importance of the team’s collective success, hoping that the entire Indian shooting contingent returns with multiple medals from Paris. This in-depth report by WION highlights the determination and excitement within India’s shooting team as they prepare to compete on the world stage at the Paris Olympics.