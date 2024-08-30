WNS Achieves Platinum Medal Rating from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

August 30, 2024,London, United Kingdom & New York, United States & Mumbai, Maharashtra, India : WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a Platinum medal rating from EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability assessments.

WNS received a score of 80/100, placing the company’s sustainability programs in the top 1% globally. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. More than 130,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

“We are delighted to earn the top honor from EcoVadis. The Platinum medal rating is a testament to our ongoing commitment to sustainability, and highlights the company’s progress towards our strategic initiatives aimed at fostering a more sustainable and equitable future. These efforts include our recent commitment to halving carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving a Net-Zero target by 2050,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

The company recently released its Fourth Annual Corporate Sustainability Report highlighting its progress across the four cornerstones of its sustainability strategy: people, planet, partnerships, and principles. The FY 2023-24 report has been developed in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, and is also aligned with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and UN Global Compact principles.

EcoVadis’ business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact (UNGC), the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.