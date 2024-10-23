WNS Recognized as a Leader in Lending Services Operations by Everest Group

October 23, 2024,London, United Kingdom & New York, United States & Mumbai, Maharashtra, India : WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services partner, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Everest Group’s 2024 Lending Services Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

WNS was named a ‘Leader’ for its market impact (including adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered) and vision/capability (including vision and strategy, scope of services, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint). Everest Group highlighted WNS’ comprehensive suite of solutions across the lending value chain, powered by hyperautomation, advanced analytics, and Gen AI, as a key contributor to market success. These solutions include GARI (Gen AI Response Interface) and KnowRa, which leverage Gen AI for data extraction and summarization to enhance accuracy and customer experience.

Everest Group considered WNS’ deep domain expertise across FinTech, regional banking, and mortgage/lending as key differentiators. Our strong customer centricity, including proactive approach, adaptability, and geographical footprint was also noted. WNS’ strategic collaborations with technology partners have also helped develop its Mortgage-as-a-Service solutions suite, which leverages advanced hyperautomation and embedded analytics to drive client value.

“This recognition from Everest Group is a testament to our ability to deliver strategic value to our clients with a comprehensive suite of solutions powered by hyperautomation, advanced analytics and Gen AI across the lending value chain from originations to servicing to collections. WNS’ digitally-led solutions enable our banking and financial services clients to reduce cost, manage risk, drive efficiency, and improve customer satisfaction in a rapidly changing and highly regulated business environment,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“Service providers in the lending operations market are persistently advancing their innovations to preserve their competitive advantage. WNS has distinguished itself in the market through its domain expertise and a robust suite of proprietary solutions, including GARI and KnowRa,” said Sahil Chaudhary, Practice Director, Everest Group.

WNS offers flexible, customized digital solutions that enable lenders to navigate the complexities of managing fluctuating interest rates, rising costs and evolving regulations with ease and move ahead of the curve. By leveraging our domain, data and analytics proficiency, lenders can enhance cost savings per loan, improve collections and recovery, elevate customer service, accelerate throughput, remain compliant and boost their bottom line.