WOL3D Expands its Footprint with the Launch of its Chennai Office

Chennai Nov 12, 2025: WOL3D, India’s pioneering and one of the leading SME in the 3D printing industry today announced its expansion In India with the inauguration of its new branch office in Chennai. This strategic expansion marks a key milestone in WOL3D’s South India growth roadmap, positioning Chennai as a pivotal hub for the company’s regional operations.

The new office is located at WOL3D Chennai – Main Building, Ground Floor No. 443, Guna Complex, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai – 600018 and is designed to serve as a comprehensive center for training, demonstrations, and industrial engagement, supporting educational institutions, design studios, and manufacturing units across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.

Key Highlights of the Chennai Branch:

South India Operations Hub: Strengthening WOL3D’s service network across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh to ensure quicker response times and localized support.

Strengthening WOL3D’s service network across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh to ensure quicker response times and localized support. Training & Education Center: A dedicated space to educate students, design professionals, and engineers on 3D printing technologies, materials, and real-world applications.

A dedicated space to educate students, design professionals, and engineers on 3D printing technologies, materials, and real-world applications. Experience Centre: Featuring 25+ operational 3D printers, enabling hands-on demonstrations of advanced 3D printing solutions for visitors, educators, and industry professionals.

Featuring 25+ operational 3D printers, enabling hands-on demonstrations of advanced 3D printing solutions for visitors, educators, and industry professionals. Industrial Collaboration: The Chennai office will cater to automotive, aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, and IT sectors, offering tailored prototyping and production solutions to meet diverse industry needs.

This expansion is a reflection of WOL3D’s mission to bridge the gap between ideation and manufacturing, making 3D printing more accessible, innovative, and impactful for both educational and industrial ecosystems. With ten operational branches and a modern technical facility, WOL3D continues to strengthen its national footprint, with future expansion plans across Kolkata and other metropolitan cities already underway.

On the launch of the Chennai office Rahul Chandalia, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, WOL3D commented, “The state of Tamil Nadu has emerged as a global hub for manufacturing particularly for range of industries spanning, electronics and automobiles to cite a few. In the new-age dynamics, 3D printing can play a pivotal role in transforming the overall innovation excellence including on aspects of prototyping and development of simulation models. We foresee the centre to play an increasingly important role in our overall growth story and further complement the rapid progression of 3D printing in the country.”

WOl3D recently launched first-of-its-kind 3D printing farm in Mumbai termed as BRAHMA which is equipped to handle printing assignments upwards of 200+ to run concurrently. The company is at the forefront of advancing 3D printing technology in India and has forayed into newer domains and geographies consistently.