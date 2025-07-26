Women Coach & Counsellor Awards 2025 Honours Women Driving Change through Coaching, Counselling, and Purpose-Led Leadership

Hyderabad, July 26, 2025 — The Women Coach & Counsellor Awards (WCCA) 2025 were presented on Saturday evening at Hotel Avasa, Hitech City, Madhapur, Hyderabad, celebrating women who have made a meaningful difference through coaching, counselling, and purpose-driven work.

The event honoured 21 extraordinary women who lead from the heart, uplift others, and break barriers in their communities and industries—often working silently, yet creating ripples of transformation.

The guests who graced the inaugural awards ceremony included Mr. Krishna Yedula, Vice President – Virtusa & Co-Chair, CSR & Sustainability, ASSOCHAM; Ms. Mamatha Madireddy, MD & Head, HSBC India Global Service Centres; Mr. Vinay Agarwal, Global Head – Business HR, Tech Mahindra; Mr. TRL Rao, Associate VP, Ramoji Film City; and Ms. Sameeksha Arora of WCCA.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Yedula remarked, “In a world filled with stress, confusion, and burnout, women coaches and counsellors are silent warriors—offering clarity, direction, and hope. Initiatives like Margadarshak and Sanghamitra by SCSC stand as testimony to the power of guidance.”

Mamata Madireddy added, “In this volatile, fast-changing world, the ripple effect created by women coaches and counsellors is immeasurable. A true coach doesn’t tell you what to do; they help you discover it for yourself.”

Vinay Agarwal emphasised the importance of celebrating success and the pivotal role of coaches in enabling self-discovery. TRL Rao highlighted the enduring power of women in society, while Sameeksha Arora observed that, “Women are natural coaches and counsellors—from the very moment of birth.”

The event also featured a powerful panel discussion, “Breaking Barriers, Building Futures: Women Leading the Change,” moderated by Padmapriya Chilakamarti, with panelists Vishala Reddy, Praveena Thota, Asra Haq, Archana Suresh, Anupama Dalmia, and Devashish Jena.

Geetika Batra, Founder of Goldfish Communications and the driving force behind WCCA, shared, “WCCA is more than an awards ceremony—it’s a movement. We celebrate real women, real work, and real impact. When women rise, everything rises.”

Some of the awardees included Swathi, Radio Jockey at Radio Mirchi; Devika Rami Karri, International Certified Addictions Professional; Haimanti Paul Sarker, Co-founder, Isha Foundation; Lalita Tims, Women’s Forum, SCSC, among others.

The awardees were chosen based on authentic references, recommendations, and verified impact—rather than popularity. WCCA is dedicated to bringing these inspiring stories, often hidden from the spotlight, into the public eye.

The ceremony brought together industry leaders, wellness experts, therapists, educators, life coaches, mental health advocates, and changemakers, creating a vibrant and inspiring community of transformation.