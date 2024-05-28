Women Inspiring Network with World Woman Foundation to Host “India Creativity Session” during Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2024



Women Inspiring Network (WIN) is thrilled to announce an exciting panel discussion titled “India Creativity Session” during the esteemed Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2024. This highly anticipated event, organized in collaboration with the World Woman Foundation, is scheduled for June 20, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. onwards at Canopy by Hilton Cannes, France.

World Woman Cannes Agenda brings together forward-thinking female creative minds in Cannes, France, showcasing how Creativity in Action can hold the potential to drive change for women and girls. The #EqualityMoonshot initiative ignites new thinking to address global challenges. Concurrently, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity celebrates impactful work in advertising and communications, offering a platform for professionals worldwide. This year includes the “India Creativity Session,” spotlighting women’s remarkable contributions to creativity and innovation. The panel discussion gathers thought leaders to share insights and visions for the future, amplifying women’s voices and shaping the creative landscape.

“At Women Inspiring Network, we believe creativity is a catalyst for change. Through the World Woman Cannes Agenda, we harness the power of innovation to address the challenges faced by women and girls worldwide, driving towards a future of equality and opportunity.” – said Stuti Jalan, Founder of Women Inspiring Network.

The session will feature an impressive lineup of speakers who have made significant contributions to the creative industry: Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer of Havas Worldwide India, has earned numerous accolades including gold at Cannes, Clio, and Adfest for her innovative ideas and powerful campaigns. Meera Sharath Chandra, Founder, CEO, and Chief Creative Officer of Tigress Tigress, brings 35 years of global experience in category disruption, niche branding, and multicultural marketing, and has served on the juries of Cannes Lions, One Show, Clio, and more. Neeta Nair, Media Personality, covers the vibrant Media, Marketing, and Advertising industry in India, delivering in-depth stories and moderating influential panel discussions. Sonal Chhajerh, National Creative Director at Leo Burnett, brings a global perspective to impactful projects, driving genuine change across continents. Her innovative campaigns, like the transformative work for P&G Whisper, have earned her numerous accolades and a reputation as a leader in the industry, all while advocating for gender-sensitive communication.

Stuti Jalan, founder of Women Inspiring Network (WIN), will moderate the panel. As a pioneering entrepreneur, she began her journey in public relations and social media at 23, founding Crosshairs Communication. With over two decades of experience, she has led campaigns for 500+ brands, earning numerous awards. WIN reflects her dedication to empowering women through information and networks. Stuti has curated 100+ panel discussions, including at Davos during the World Economic Forum in Davos, on topics like women’s leadership, innovation, AI, sustainability, and entrepreneurship.

WIN invites all attendees of Cannes Lions 2024 to join them for this inspiring session and be part of the conversation that celebrates the creative contributions of women in India and beyond. This event is an excellent opportunity for networking, learning, and collaborating with some of the brightest minds in the industry. Together, we can foster a more inclusive and innovative future.