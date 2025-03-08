Women’s Day Special: Sony SAB’s leading ladies salute the incredible contribution and strength of women

Women on television embody more than just fictional characters – they represent the fabric of society, reflecting resilience, hope, and inspiration that resonates deeply with audiences across India. Sony SAB has consistently presented strong female protagonists who embrace their strengths, and balance multiple roles, much like real women do every day. This International Women’s Day, we celebrate some of the incredible actresses on Sony SAB who not only entertain but also inspire with the powerful characters that they bring to life.

Actor Karuna Pandey, who plays Pushpa on Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible, is an icon of strength to millions of women, teaching them the importance of self-love. She said, “ On this Women’s Day, I want to celebrate the innate sense of resilience that women are born with and I urge them to prioritize themselves while handling their familial responsibilities. I believe my character Pushpa has deeply resonated with audiences, especially women, because she doesn’t sacrifice her identity, she balances her responsibilities while finding joy in the little moments of life. If there’s one thing I have learned from Pushpa, it is that happiness starts from within, and only when we value ourselves can we truly uplift those around us.”

Pariva Pranati, who plays Vandana on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya, shared her thoughts about balancing career and family, saying, “ On this Women’s Day, I want to celebrate every woman who juggles roles and keeps going despite the challenges that come up in our way. Playing Vandana has given me a deeper appreciation for the constant balancing act that so many women navigate—between career, family, and personal aspirations. Vandana’s journey reflects my reality and that of many women, showing that no woman has it all figured out and that’s okay. What matters is showing up, giving your best, and understanding that love, whether for your family or your dreams, is never divided, only multiplied.”

Actor Sayli Salunkhe has portrayed characters that reflect real women—the nurturers, the leaders and the fighters and she is now looking forward to playing Mata Anjani on Sony SAB’s Veer Hanuman. She said, “ Women’s Day is a celebration of the strength and love that women embody every day. For me, Playing Mata Anjani has been an enriching experience because she represents the selflessness and courage that so many women around us exhibit. I have been fortunate to be a part of empowering stories, bringing to life one diverse character at a time, and if even one of my portrayals has inspired someone or given them strength, that is the true success of storytelling. This Women’s Day, I want to honor every woman who navigates life’s challenges with determination and grace.”

Wearing multiple hats, the life of a woman full of grit and hard work, Actor Barkha Bisht, who plays Kali Maa on Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama, elaborated saying, “ This Women’s Day, I want to acknowledge the strength and dedication of women both on and off screen. This day is a reminder to celebrate that effort, to recognize the unseen struggles, and to honor every woman who gives her all, each day. To all my fellow female actors and women across other walks of life, kudos to us all on challenging norms, fighting battles, big and small and being able to continue breaking new ground across different sectors.”

