Wondrlab Announces Sixth Acquisition with OPA

Mumbai, September 19, 2024: Wondrlab, the platform-first martech network, proudly welcomes OPA, one of India’s largest influencer marketing platforms, into its family. This marks Wondrlab’s second strategic acquisition in the influencer marketing space and its sixth overall. The move reinforces the Network’s commitment to enhancing its platform offerings while expanding its footprint in the fast-evolving creator economy.

OPA, one of India’s largest influencer marketing platforms, collaborates with over 300,000 influencers and 500+ brands including Nykaa, Vero Moda, Purplle, Sugar, Plum, etc. OPA does 40,000 collaborations a month powered by an advanced tech stack and seamless user interface that simplifies the traditionally complex process, ensuring effortless collaboration and building trust with influencers for large-scale campaign success.

With the combined strength of OPA and Opportune, Wondrlab solidifies its position as a key player in the influencer marketing space and becomes one of the largest and most comprehensive offerings in India.