Workplace Awards Partners with Department of SDEL, Government of Karnataka to Recognise Skilling Excellence by corporates through Kaushalya Karnataka Awards 2025

Bengaluru, 17th October 2025: Department of SDEL, Government of Karnataka, through the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), has announced the Kaushalya Karnataka Awards 2025 — a marquee recognition celebrating excellence in skilling and workforce transformation.

The awards will be presented during the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025, scheduled for 4–6 November 2025, in Bengaluru.

Honouring Karnataka’s Champions of Skilling

The Kaushalya Karnataka Awards 2025 aim to honour organisations and institutions that are shaping a future-ready workforce for Karnataka. The initiative will recognise both corporate and institutional excellence in skilling—spotlighting startups, MSMEs, large enterprises, ITIs, GTTCs, polytechnics, training partners, districts, and community champions who are driving the state’s skill movement forward.

Celebrating the champions of Karnataka’s skill ecosystem, the awards recognise progressive practices and collaborative models that promote inclusive growth, innovation, and workforce competitiveness across the state — spotlighting those who are contributing in making Karnataka India’s Skill Capital.

A Refined Recognition Framework

The 2025 edition introduces a structured and benchmark-driven recognition framework that celebrates innovation, inclusivity, and measurable impact across two key streams:

Corporate Excellence Awards — Recognising organisations across startups, SMEs, and large enterprises that are redefining skilling, upskilling, and workforce transformation. The awards will celebrate initiatives that promote apprenticeships and internships, inclusive skilling (women, PwD, underserved), and policy-level commitment to building a skilled workforce.

— Recognising organisations across startups, SMEs, and large enterprises that are redefining skilling, upskilling, and workforce transformation. The awards will celebrate initiatives that promote apprenticeships and internships, inclusive skilling (women, PwD, underserved), and policy-level commitment to building a skilled workforce. Institutional Excellence Awards — Honouring the backbone of the skilling ecosystem: top-performing districts, ITIs, GTTCs, KGTTIs, polytechnics, training centres, and community partners. Special recognitions will also be presented to trainers, principals, and trainees for exemplary contributions.

With more than 20+ awards spanning multiple industry sectors and segments, the Kaushalya Karnataka Awards 2025 offer a national and global platform to showcase impactful skilling initiatives that strengthen employability and competitiveness.

Nominations are free and open to all eligible organisations and institutions.

Government Leadership & Ecosystem Partnership

The Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA) will lead the awards program as part of the Bengaluru Skill Summit. The Government of Karnataka will provide overall stewardship, with the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and Workplace Awards joining as partner for corporate awards, powering the structured, benchmark-based assessment process.

Leadership Perspectives

Sharing their views on the collaboration: