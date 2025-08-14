World Expo 2025 Osaka: France Pavilion Draws 3 Million Visitors

Osaka, August 14, 2025: Exactly four months after the opening of the World Expo, the France Pavilion today welcomes its three millionth visitor. This highly symbolic milestone reflects the public’s enthusiasm for the cultural, sensory, and immersive experience offered by France in Osaka.

An exceptional and sustained attendance record

Since April 13, the opening date of the World Expo, the France Pavilion has recorded an average of more than 28,000 visitors per day, a figure that has remained steady over the weeks. With a total of 3 million visitors in just four months, this record attendance confirms the central place of the France Pavilion in the Expo visitor experience.

Reaching 3 million visitors today is an absolutely exceptional moment. Our goal was to reach 3 million in six months of exhibition: exceeding that in just four months is a huge source of pride for all the teams at the France Pavilion and our partners. Day after day, the public’s reception, visitors’ curiosity, and the emotion aroused by our message of love and openness galvanize us. And the adventure is far from over: with a rich and inspiring program, culminating in France Day on September 13, we still have some wonderful surprises to share with the public between now and October. – Jacques Maire, General Commissionner

A confirmed success and a celebration to come: the French Pavilion prepares for France Day

Each country participating in the Osaka World Expo has been assigned a national day to promote its culture and raise its profile. France will be in the spotlight on September 13, with a special program organized by the French Pavilion. The highlight will be the presence of international actress Léa Seydoux and Olympic champion Teddy Riner, ambasadors of the French Pavilion, as well as a Minister of State.

The morning will be reserved for official ceremonies. After the flag-raising ceremony, French and Japanese ministers of state will give speeches highlighting the friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The audience will include friends of the pavilion, with representatives of the pavilion’s private partners in the front row.

In the afternoon, Léa Seydoux will embody a powerful and symbolic moment around the Akai Ito, celebrating the unique bond between France and Japan. As for Teddy Riner, he will invite several world and Olympic champions, from all categories, women and men, featherweights and heavyweights, French and Japanese, to introduce judo to nearly 100 children in kimonos. The day will end with a concert by Indochine. The band, which has just completed a record-breaking tour, will represent France on stage during this national day. At the end of the day, cocktails will be served by Kayser in collaboration with Chef Blanche Loiseau.

The France Pavilion is already looking ahead to its next milestone

With the World Expo continuing until October 13, 2025, the France Pavilion continues to attract visitors with its rich cultural offerings and powerful influence. With such momentum, it will undoubtedly easily surpass the 4 million visitor mark by the end of the event.