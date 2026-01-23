World Investment Forum 2026 to be held in Doha – Theme: Investing in the future

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 23: The State of Qatar and UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) today announced that the 9th World Investment Forum (WIF) will be held in Doha, Qatar, from 25 to 27 October 2026.

The announcement was made jointly by H.E. Ahmad Al-Sayed the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs of Qatar and UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan, on the margins of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

WIF is the world’s leading platform for investment and development, convening stakeholders from more than 160 countries, including heads of state, ministers, CEOs, business leaders, sovereign wealth fund executives and representatives of international organizations.

Investing in the future

Under the theme ‘Investing in the Future’, WIF 2026 will examine how investment and finance systems must evolve in response to geopolitical fragmentation, climate urgency and rapid technological change. The Forum will look beyond short-term capital flows to focus on long-term value creation, productive capacity, and economic resilience.

WIF 2026 will advance key global initiatives, by linking high-level policy dialogue to concrete action.

“At a time of growing fragmentation and uncertainty, investment must once again become a driver of shared prosperity,” said UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan. “WIF 2026 will focus on how to align capital with long-term development, resilience, and opportunity. “We are proud to announce Qatar as the host of the World Investment Forum 2026. We intend for Doha to be a place of action, where public and private actors come together to shape the future of investment. We stand ready to partner with UNCTAD on this journey.” said H.E. Ahmad Al-Sayed the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs of Qatar.

A platform for action

“At the World Investment Forum, public and private leaders work together to turn long-term vision into investment action” said Nan Li Collins, Director of Investment and Enterprise at UNCTAD and Head of the World Investment Forum.

The Forum’s programme will include the Global Leaders Investment Summit, the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Global Dialogue, the Investment and Enterprise Ministerial Roundtable, and sessions on climate finance, digital transformation, and inclusive growth.

Further details on the programme, participation and registration will be announced in due course and shared via the World Investment Forum website.

UN Trade and Development and the State of Qatar look forward to welcoming the global investment community to Doha in October 2026.