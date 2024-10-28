World Occupational Therapy Day Celebrated by AIOTA in Mumbai

Mumbai, October 28, 2024: The All India Occupational Therapists’ Association (AIOTA), in collaboration with its Mumbai branch, celebrated World Occupational Therapy Day at its headquarters in Navi Mumbai, under the theme “Occupational Therapy for All.” The event highlighted occupational therapy’s role in promoting independence and improving quality of life.

Chief Guest Dr. Vivek Pakhmode, Joint Director (Dental) at DMER (M.S.), inaugurated the program with a ceremonial lamp lighting, accompanied by AIOTA leaders Dr. Pankaj Bajpai, President of AIOTA, and Dr. Joseph Sunny, Honorary Secretary of AIOTA. The ceremony opened with a welcome address by Dr. Jyotika Bijlani, Dean of ACOT and Office Incharge of AIOTA.

Dr. Pankaj Bajpai, who presided over the event, emphasized AIOTA’s commitment to advancing occupational therapy services and supporting practitioners across India. The program also recognized contributors to the recently developed “Competency-Based BOT Curriculum,” acknowledging their dedication to enhancing occupational therapy education.

In his inaugural speech, Dr. Pakhmode praised AIOTA for its role in promoting occupational therapy within the healthcare system. Following the formalities, a workshop was conducted on the topic “Skill-Based Training Modules for Final Year Students and Interns,” and a poster presentation focused on “Occupational Therapy: Wellness for Women,” providing an interactive platform to showcase knowledge and skills in occupational therapy.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Prathibha Vaidya and the National Anthem, marking a successful celebration of World Occupational Therapy Day.