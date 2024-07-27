World Trade Center Bhubaneswar Marks World Trade Day 2024: Odisha’s Gateway to Global Trade

27th July 2024, Bhubaneswar: World Trade Day was celebrated yesterday by the World Trade Center (WTC) Bhubaneswar. Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Smt. Pravati Parida, who was the chief guest, highlighted the essential role of international trade in fostering the state’s growth. The event kicked off with Capt. Somesh Batra, Vice Chairman of WTC Mumbai, unveiling a new book.

Deputy CM Smt. Pravati Parida addressed the gathering, urging the business community to partner with the government in advancing the state’s international trade and economic progress. She highlighted the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs by offering them the training and skills needed for global exposure. She also mentioned her intention to explore options for providing land to WTC Bhubaneswar for constructing its own building and to link the Women’s Forum Bhubaneswar with Mission Shakti to promote tourism.

The event, hosted at Swosti Premium Bhubaneswar, aimed to update the business community on WTC Bhubaneswar’s initiatives, highlighting its efforts to provide international exposure, training, and networking opportunities.

The gathering included representatives from Indonesia and industry experts who discussed advancing the theme of international trade. Prominent attendees included Shri. J.K. Mohanty, C.M.D. of Swosti Group of Hotels, Mr. Ranjan Padhi, Rani Routray, and several national and international dignitaries.

The day’s focus was on the importance of international trade for state and economic development. Smt. Nimeshika Natarajan, Assistant Director at WTC Bhubaneswar, along with her team, was pivotal in coordinating the successful event, which wrapped up with a dinner. The celebration highlighted WTC Bhubaneswar’s vital role in connecting the state to global trade networks and fostering economic growth of the state.