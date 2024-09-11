WTC and EEPC Eastern Region Host Export Opportunities and GST Developments: Awareness Session at OSSIA – Cuttack

Awareness Session on Exploring Export Opportunities Through IESS XII & Recent Developments in GST and the Way Forward – OSSIA – Cuttack

11th Sept 2024/Cuttack: WTC and EEPC Eastern Region hosted an awareness session titled “Exploring Export Opportunities Through IESS XII & Recent Developments in GST and the Way Forward” today. The event commenced at 11:30 AM in the OSSIA Conference Hall, Industrial Estate, Cuttack.

The session began with a warm welcome from Mrs. Nimeshika Natarajan, Asst. Director WTC Bhubaneswar, who introduced the distinguished guests, including Mr. Smarajit Mohanty, President of OSSIA; Mr. Tarun Kanta Mohanty, General Manager of DIC, Cuttack; Mrs. Jaya Basu, Regional Director (ER) of EEPC India; Mr. Pranav Kumar from ECGC Ltd., Bhubaneswar branch; and Mr. Ishan Tulsian, FCA. The host, Mr. Smarajit Mohanty, delivered the welcome address, noting that the event was a joint effort by EEPC Eastern Region and WTC Bhubaneswar.

Mr. Tarun Kanta Mohanty kicked off the session by discussing the benefits of exporting, emphasizing how diversified exports, particularly in the chemical and related industries from Cuttack, can enhance income. He provided a detailed explanation of the export process and highlighted the subsidies available from the Odisha government.

Mrs. Nimeshika Natarajan, Assistant Director of WTC Bhubaneswar, informed attendees about export opportunities for perishable goods and encouraged interested persons to reach out to WTC Bhubaneswar. Mrs. Jaya Basu presented an overview of IESS activities, emphasizing its role in innovation, collaboration, and the organization of trade shows to showcase engineering goods both nationally and internationally. Mr. Pranav Kumar from ECGC Ltd., provided valuable insights into the role of ECGC as an export credit insurer and discussed the various aspects involved in detail. This was followed by a compelling and informative presentation by Mr. Ishan Tulsian, FCA, on Recent Developments in GST and the way forward. Mr. Tulsian addressed key budget proposals in CGST and IGST Acts and the finance budget, and engaged in a Q&A session to answer participants’ queries. Mrs. Rekha Nair, Director (HR & Operations) Shreyas Webmedia Solutions commented: “Shreyas was thrilled to attend the Awareness Session on Exploring Export Opportunities Through IESS XII & Recent Developments in GST, and left with valuable insights, new connections, and a renewed sense of inspiration to drive growth and success!”

The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Sanjay Kumar Mahapatra, Honorary Secretary of OSSIA, followed by a luncheon. This session provided valuable insights into export opportunities available through the Indian Export Summit Series (IESS XII) and discussed recent updates in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system. Participants gained a comprehensive understanding of these developments and their implications for future business strategies.