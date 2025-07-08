X-energy Expands Executive Team with Addition of New Commercial and Human Capital Leadership

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 08, 2025 — X-energy Reactor Company, LLC (“X-energy” or the “Company”) today announced two additions to its executive leadership team. The Company has appointed Dinkar S. Bhatia as its first Chief Commercial Officer, and Rachel Lappin Scheinman as its new Chief Human Capital Officer, bringing skillsets and expertise critical to commercializing and scaling X-energy’s technology to meet rising power demand.

In addition to key executive additions, X-energy is elevating internal leaders to help drive its next stage of growth. Steve Miller has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Administration & Governance Officer, Sam Levenback has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, and Benjamin Reinke has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Global Business Development and will assume the role of Deputy Chief Commercial Officer.

“As we advance our technology in the marketplace, we need leaders who know how to turn innovation into business success,” said X-energy CEO J. Clay Sell. “Dinkar and Rachel bring worldclass expertise from high-growth environments, both public and private, throughout their careers. Combined with the organic elevation of experienced leaders in Steve, Sam, and Ben, X-energy will be best positioned to continue to build and grow the commercial enterprise with the purpose that our mission demands.”

Bhatia joins X-energy from Hartree Partners, where he co-led the North American Power business. He brings more than two decades of experience developing commercial power assets and navigating and executing complex energy and infrastructure projects. In his new role, Bhatia will lead the execution of X-energy’s commercialization strategy by bringing its product offerings together through a highly standardized, proprietary delivery model for reactors, fuel, and services.

“X-energy has the technology, business model, and partnerships to drive advanced nuclear forward from concept to large-scale implementation,” said Bhatia. “I am thrilled to be joining the Company in this exciting moment and leveraging my experience to translate this innovative technology into an economically deployable, world-leading energy solution.”

Assuming the role of Chief Human Capital Officer, Rachel Lappin Scheinman brings more than a decade of experience leading organizational strategy at high-growth, investor-backed companies. She most recently served as a senior HR leader at Altria Group following its $3 billion acquisition of NJOY where she served as Chief Human Resources Officer. She brings deep expertise in human resources and employment law, and a proven track record of scaling companies through periods of complexity and growth.

“I’m excited to be joining X-energy in this critical stage of growth and expansion. This is a Company that tackles big challenges head-on, and has the vision and urgency needed to lead,” said Lappin Scheinman. “X-energy is ready to grow fast and grow smart, and I’m looking forward to being a part of this moment and helping to build the organization that delivers results for our customers and their communities.”

X-energy is advancing its initial Xe-100 plant at Dow Inc.’s UCC Seadrift Operations manufacturing site on the Texas Gulf Coast. Once complete, the plant is expected to provide the site with safe, reliable, and clean power and industrial steam. X-energy is also advancing its second plant with Energy Northwest in collaboration with Amazon. This project is part of a larger strategy with Amazon to bring more than five gigawatts of new power projects online by 2039, furthering the Company’s mission to provide scalable, secure, clean energy solutions that meet the growing demand for energy across the U.S. and around the world.