XCharge Sets Up Dual Global HQ in Hamburg and Austin

Hamburg, Germany & Austin, Texas, Dec 04 — XCHG Limited (“XCharge” or the “Company”), (Nasdaq: XCH), an integrated EV charging and energy solutions company, today announced the establishment of new dual global headquarters located in Hamburg, Germany, and Austin, Texas. This decision reflects a deliberate evolution in the Company’s global operating structure and supports its long-term strategy to position itself at the center of the rapidly expanding clean energy economy.

XCharge’s move to a dual-headquarters model represents a significant milestone in the Company’s evolution: by anchoring itself within two of the world’s most advanced and influential clean-energy markets, XCharge is creating a stronger foundation for international growth, improved financial performance, and more resilient global operations. With more than 9,000 chargers installed worldwide—including the C6, C7, NZS, and GridLink product lines—XCharge has established a proven global footprint backed by a robust technology roadmap. The Company also holds an extensive intellectual property portfolio, with 26 design patents, 25 utility model patents, and 18 invention patents across Europe, the United States, and Asia. This new structure positions XCharge to accelerate product development, strengthen its supply chain, and deepen its partnerships with local stakeholders and investors across Europe and the United States.

“Establishing headquarters in Hamburg and Austin is a strategic investment in XCharge’s future as we enter into our next phase of growth,” said Simon Hou, Founder and CEO of XCharge. “These markets provide direct access to highly skilled talent pools, strong regulatory support for clean energy, and proximity to customers who require industry-leading uptime and reliability. This foundation enhances our ability to scale efficiently and collaborate more closely with strategic partners who are shaping the future of clean energy.”

XCharge has observed increasing demand from utilities, fleets, charging networks, and infrastructure developers who require localized engineering, service, and operational expertise. This market trend has accelerated the Company’s transition into a globally identified and globally managed organization supported by teams embedded within the regions they serve. As EV charging and battery-integrated systems become critical infrastructure, customers expect rapid deployment, high system availability, and responsive partnership. The dual-headquarters model is designed to meet those expectations.

Over the past several years, XCharge has expanded its workforce across Europe and the Americas, serving clients in more than 30 countries worldwide. And with its inherent global structure and mindset—supported by staff across 23 locations who speak over 10 languages—the expansion reinforces the Company’s commitment to localized operations and mirrors the broader industry shift toward region-specific solutions. The newly designated headquarters formalize this transition and reinforce XCharge’s position within the global energy sector at a time when long-term investment in charging and energy storage continues to accelerate.

The Company remains focused on scaling its technology, expanding its customer base, and delivering reliable infrastructure that supports the worldwide shift to electric transportation and decentralized energy systems.