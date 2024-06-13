Bengaluru , June 13, 2024: Xiaomi, a global leader in technology and innovation, unveils the Xiaomi 14 CIVI, a stunning addition to the acclaimed Xiaomi 14 Series. Co-engineered with Leica, Xiaomi 14 CIVI takes forward Xiaomi’s legacy in mobile imaging and smartphone photography. The Xiaomi 14 CIVI doubles-down on camera performance while seamlessly inheriting the iconic design language of the Xiaomi 14 Series, marking a significant evolution in the flagship segment. This demonstrates Xiaomi’s ongoing commitment to making cutting-edge innovations available to everyone.

“Building on the phenomenal success of the Xiaomi 14 Series, co-engineered with Leica, we’re excited to announce the latest addition of the Xiaomi 14 CIVI to the line-up”, says Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India. “The Xiaomi 14 Series pushed the boundaries of smartphone photography, innovative design and unmatched performance. Our aim was to expand these latest innovations to a wider audience. With the launch of Xiaomi 14 CIVI, we are rewriting the rules of innovation and redefining what a smartphone in this segment can offer. It delivers a complete flagship experience, from its stunning design to its everyday performance that surpasses benchmarks, all equipped with the best cameras we are offering in this segment. The Xiaomi 14 CIVI isn’t just a phone; it’s a statement.”

A Symphony of Design and Comfort

The Xiaomi 14 Series has redefined mobile excellence with its captivating design and cutting-edge technology. With the Xiaomi 14 CIVI, Xiaomi seamlessly integrates with the series’ design language while carving its own unique path.

1. Matcha Green: Embracing Nature’s Tranquillity

Inspired by nature, Matcha Green features high-end Nano tech vegan leather for exceptional wear resistance, skin-friendly feel, and easy cleaning. It inherits the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s anti-yellowing and anti-peeling properties for lasting beauty. A revolutionary 64% bio-based carbon material derived from sustainable sources, creates a unique parquet pattern on each phone, making every Xiaomi 14 CIVI Matcha Green one-of-a-kind.

2. Cruise Blue: A Breathtaking Blend of Blues

The Cruise Blue embodies the awe-inspiring beauty of two distinct bodies of water merging into a mesmerizing blue. Xiaomi has meticulously crafted the underlying patterns beneath the glass, ensuring a smooth surface while maintaining the visual depth. An exceptional Anti-glare glass completes the package, effectively resisting fingerprints and smudges for a pristine look.

3. Shadow Black: Understated Elegance with a Stellar Twist

For those who appreciate sophisticated simplicity, the Shadow Black offers a timeless masterpiece. This features a smooth-to-the-touch Anti-glare glass with a sophisticated matte effect, resisting fingerprints and smudges. All three variants of the Xiaomi 14 CIVI boast color-matched metal frames for a unified and premium look.

Beyond aesthetics, the 14 CIVI prioritizes user comfort. By leveraging its unique materials, Xiaomi has achieved an incredibly lightweight design at just 177 grams and 7.4 mm thickness. The phone’s unique quad-curved body finish makes it one of the most comfortable phones to hold. In fact, it’s the sleekest device in its segment.

A Flagship Display Experience

Xiaomi 14 CIVI boasts a groundbreaking floating Quad-curve display, inherited from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. This innovative design seamlessly merges aesthetics with practicality, achieving a perfect balance between stunning visuals and comfortable use. It’s one of the first displays of its kind in this segment, offering a truly immersive viewing experience. The display features a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for seamless scrolling, while Dolby Vision® certification and support for a staggering 68+ billion colors support a cinematic viewing experience. Xiaomi 14 CIVI is also equipped with Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 for the screen that has added heightened durability for long-term use.

Powerhouse of Seamless Performance

At the heart of the 14 CIVI lies the new generation flagship Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. This processor prioritizes a best-in-class ISP (Image Signal Processor) to deliver the exceptional Leica camera experience that users love. Built on the 4nm TMSC process and featuring an X4 super-core and Qualcomm Triple ISP 18-bit technology, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 sets a new standard for speed and efficient power usage.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI boasts an incredible battery life of 4700mAh, lasting up to more than a day on a single charge. With 1600 charge cycles, it maintains 80% health even after 4+ years of heavy use. The in-box 67W Turbo charger ensures full power in no time. The phone is equipped with LPDDR5X RAM, up to 12GB, and UFS 4.0 storage, up to 512GB, ensuring everything runs smoothly and loads at lightning speed.

Powered by Xiaomi’s HyperOS, Xiaomi 14 CIVI promises to deliver a user experience like no other. With HyperOS, users can expect a personalized, secure, and powerful experience that sets a new standard for mobile connectivity.

Capture Cinematic Moments with Leica’s Partnership and Xiaomi’s AI Capabilities

Xiaomi 14 CIVI elevates the smartphone photography experience, joining the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra in featuring a Leica Summilux lens. It features optically stabilized 50MP f/1.63 Light Hunter 800 primary sensor helping in capture stunning details and vibrant colors in any lighting. This combination creates a beautiful, natural bokeh effect with a shallow depth of field, taking the outcome to new heights. Like other Xiaomi x Leica devices, the 14 CIVI also excels in portrait mode. Capture stunning portraits at 50mm with the dedicated telephoto lens, a focal length ideal for capturing the essence of the subject. Xiaomi 14 CIVI features a 12MP Leica ultra-wide lens with a remarkable 120° field of view, perfect for capturing expansive landscapes and grand architecture. The camera department features Leica’s custom tuning and special Leica photography modes. For flawless group selfies, the dual selfie 32MP ultra-wide- & wide-angle front camera, equipped with AI Group Selfie Mode, ensures everyone fits perfectly into the frame. The front camera has been equipped with autofocus feature so it can better recognize and track faces between two cameras, even when the distance between the camera and the subjects in the photo is increased or the number of people in the frame have increased. The result is superior groupfies with a clearer, more detailed picture.

Xiaomi 14 CIVI delivers unmatched cinematic quality through the powerful combination of Leica optics, Xiaomi’s groundbreaking AISP Imaging Brain, and Xiaomi HyperOS. Additionally, Xiaomi is working on a public beta that will unlock a suite of AI-powered features in the gallery, including AI Magic Erase for removing undesired objects, AI Expansion Tool for extending photo edges, and AI Group Selfie Mode for flawless group shots.

Price & Availability

Xiaomi 14 CIVI will be available in three stunning colours- Matcha Green, Cruise Blue and Shadow Black starting at a net effective price of INR 39,999 for the 8GB + 256 GB variant and INR 44,999 for 12GB + 512 GB, 20th June 2024 onwards exclusively on Flipkart, mi.com and Xiaomi Retail Partners.

Offer details: Users can avail an instant discount of ₹3000 with ICICI Credit and Debit cards or avail Xiaomi exchange bonus of ₹3,000 for only Xiaomi/Redmi customers, across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorized retail partners

Additionally, pre-booking for Xiaomi 14 CIVI starts today; June 12 at 2pm and is valid till June 19, 2024. Customers pre-booking the all-new Xiaomi 14 CIVI will be eligible for a Redmi Watch 3 Active at no additional cost.

Early Access

Early access sale commences 12th June, 6:00pm onwards at Mi.com, Flipkart and across Mi Homes.

Xiaomi Easy Finance allows users to avail instant credit disbursals with 100% interest-free plan.

Elevating the Smart Kitchen Experience: Introducing Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L

Alongside the 14 CIVI, Xiaomi unveils the Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L, the latest addition to its home device portfolio. Designed with the evolving needs of Indian consumers in mind, particularly larger families, the Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L empowers users to embrace healthier lifestyles without compromising on convenience or taste. It boasts a truly innovative adjustable capacity design. This allows consumer to seamlessly adapt the cooking space to fit their needs, whether they’re whipping up a single serving or a feast for the whole family. The fryer adjusts from a generous 6L capacity down to a more compact 3L, depending on the quantity of food that needs to be prepared.

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 6L boasts advanced 360-degree hot air circulation technology for effortless, healthy cooking at home. A powerful 1500W motor and a 9-blade fan work together for rapid and even heat distribution, guaranteeing perfectly cooked food every time. For precise temperature control and maximum efficiency, Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L utilizes NTC temperature control technology. It prioritizes ease and convenience with its inclusion of 6 pre-set cooking modes. Take the guesswork out of meal preparation with options for Grill, Fry, Bake, Defrost, Roast, and Reheat. Dehydrate fruits and vegetables for healthy snacks with ease. These intuitive settings allow consumers to achieve restaurant-quality results with minimal effort. The ingenious non-stick coating on the Air Fryer prevents food from sticking or burning, making post-meal cleanup a breeze. The Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L seamlessly integrates into smart kitchens, hence promoting a healthier lifestyle without sacrificing convenience for the users.