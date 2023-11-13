XS.com Awarded Best Global Value Broker at the Egypt Investment Expo

Global, 13th November 2023: XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider, has today announced that it has been awarded with “Best Global Value Broker” and “Best Customer Support” awards during the sixth edition of Smart vision Investment Expowhich is taking place in Cairo & Alexandria in Egypt.

These awards highlight the global multi-asset broker’s exceptional performance and dedication to excellence in the financial services industry.

The Smart vision Investment Expo, which is taking place from 11th to 15th November in Cairo and Alexandria, provides a platform for industry leaders to showcase innovative solutions, exchange knowledge, and network within the dynamic landscape of investment and finance.

“We are truly honored to receive these awards, which reflect our commitment to providing exceptional services and support to our clients,” said Shadi Salloum, Regional Director of XS.com – MENA.

“Our focus on value and customer satisfaction has been central to our mission, and we are delighted to be acknowledged in these categories. XS.com will continue to set the standard for excellence in the financial services sector.”

These awards further validate XS.com’s position as a leader in the global financial industry, offering outstanding customer support and value to its clients. XS.com remains committed to delivering top-notch services, advanced technology, and expert support to investors and traders worldwide.

“We were truly impressed by XS.com’s unwavering commitment to excellence and the outstanding services they provide to clients in the MENA region,” remarked Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director at Smart Vision.

“XS.com’s dedication to empowering investors with cutting-edge tools and resources aligns perfectly with our mission to promote innovation and excellence in the financial industry. We are delighted to acknowledge XS.com as the Best Global Value Broker and Best Customer Support and look forward to witnessing their continued success in the financial services sector.“

XS.com’s commitment to excellence and dedication to its clients have made it a recognized leader in the financial services sector. The company’s award-winning brokerage services cover a wide range of financial instruments, from equities and commodities to foreign exchange and more.

The multi-award winning broker has accelerated the expansion of its product and services since the start of 2023. Recently, the company has introduced its new carefully crafted account types designed with varying features and advantages to cater to traders of all levels.

XS.com has recently been recognised with a range of awards that have recognised their mission to empowering traders with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in the dynamic world of trading.

