Xsolla And Aurumdust Launch Charity Campaign With Ash Of Gods The Way To Support Games For Change

LOS ANGELES—OCTOBER 29, 2024—Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, is excited to announce a collaboration with AurumDust, the developer of Ash of Gods: The Way. The company will donate 50% of the proceeds from selling the complete edition of the game to Games for Change. This campaign, running until December 31st, highlights Xsolla’s mission to combine the joy of gaming with the power of giving.

“Gaming is not just about entertainment; it’s a powerful tool for making a meaningful difference,” said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla. “Our partnership with AurumDust underscores our belief in the potential of gaming to foster positive change. Through this campaign, we’re supporting Games for Change, an organization dedicated to using games to address critical issues in education, civic engagement, and social impact. The funds raised will go toward developing interactive experiences that inspire change, foster learning, and promote a better world. This cause is deeply personal and aligns with our commitment to social responsibility. Combining our passion for gaming with a cause that resonates with our core values enables our community to make a real impact while enjoying the games they love.”

President of Games for Change, Susanna Pollack, expressed her excitement about the partnership: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Xsolla and AurumDust on this campaign. At Games for Change, we believe in the power of games and immersive media to drive social impact, and this initiative provides a unique opportunity for players around the world to contribute to meaningful causes while engaging with a captivating game like Ash of Gods: The Way. The funds raised will directly support our mission to empower game creators, support educators and students, and inspire real-world change through the medium of gaming.”

See the AurumDust Campaign Here: https://x.la/gamesforchange-aog