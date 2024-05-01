Xsolla Founder Shurick Agapitov to Address the Future of the Internet at Qatar Economic Forum

LOS ANGELES – May 1, 2024 – Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces that its founder, Shurick Agapitov, will be a key participant in a pivotal session at the Qatar Economic Forum powered by Bloomberg, scheduled to take place in Doha from May 14 to 16, 2024. This influential forum brings together global thought leaders to navigate through transformative economic discussions, and Xsolla’s presence underscores its commitment to shaping the future of gaming commerce technology.

On May 15 at 2:50 PM AST (Arabia Standard Time), Mr. Agapitov will participate in the session entitled ​ “Metaverse: The Future of the Internet?” This engaging dialogue aims to dissect the ongoing transformation of the internet into a multi-trillion-dollar, interconnected 3D virtual world. He will share the panel with Jayesh Maganlal, Group Chief Information and Digital Officer at ROSHN, under the expert moderation of Abeer Abu Omar, Deputy United Arab Emirates Bureau Chief at Bloomberg. Together, they will evaluate the progress of metaverse initiatives and their potential to revolutionize business, gaming, and societal interactions on a global scale, sparking a new era of digital innovation and possibilities.

“It is a profound honor to explore the expansive future of the internet at the Qatar Economic Forum,” said Shurick Agapitov, Founder of Xsolla. “This session is an incredible opportunity to showcase how the Metaverse can reshape the global digital economy. At Xsolla, we are committed to pioneering solutions that support this digital transformation and ensure that it is accessible and beneficial to the global video game community and beyond.”

Established in 2005, Xsolla has consistently driven innovation in the video game sector by providing robust tools and services that assist developers and publishers in monetizing and marketing their games across multiple platforms worldwide.

In addition to his insightful discussion on the Metaverse, Shurick Agapitov will conduct individual meetings in a salon-style setting at the Fairmont Doha in Doha, Qatar. These exclusive sessions provide a unique opportunity for a deep strategic dialogue with industry leaders and innovators. Participants are invited to collaborate and share ideas, challenges, and opportunities facing the video game industry, fintech, and the metaverse. For more details and to sign up to participate, please visit our dedicated landing page: xsolla.events/qatar-economic-forum

Shurick Agapitov is also the author of the insightful book Once Upon Tomorrow, which examines the role of technology in shaping future societies through the lens of the Metaverse. It advocates for technology’s capacity to enhance human potential and to democratize access across digital platforms.

The Qatar Economic Forum is recognized for facilitating high-level discussions on strategic economic trends and innovations, drawing stakeholders from many industries to outline pathways that will shape the future financial landscape globally.