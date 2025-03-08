XTB Champions Women’s Financial Inclusion Through Tech Innovation across MENA

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day 2025, XTB reaffirms its commitment to empowering women through financial technology and education. With a mission to make investing more accessible, XTB’s online investing platform, mobile app, and extensive educational resources are playing a key role in closing the gender gap in investing. The results are clear: more women than ever are taking control of their financial futures.



Over the past year, the share of female investors on XTB’s platform has seen significant growth across multiple regions. In Poland, the percentage of female investors rose from 13.1% to 15.2%, while Portugal saw an increase from 12.3% to 15.9%. In Romania and the MENA region, women now represent over 20% of all investors, reflecting a growing shift towards financial inclusion.