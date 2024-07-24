Hyderabad/New Delhi, 24th July 2024 – Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd, a globally renowned probiotic brand, has announced today that it is expanding its product portfolio by introducing a new variant – Yakult Light Mango Flavour, on 25th July 2024. The launch event was graced by Bollywood star Sanya Malhotra, Mr Takashi Ariyoshi, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in India, Mr Eiji Amano, Managing Director of Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd, and Dr Neerja Hajela, Head – Science and Regulatory Affairs of Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd.

Yakult Light Mango Flavour is a sister product of the signature Yakult. The new product contains the same unique probiotic, Lactobacillus casei Shirota (SHIROTA strain), in the same amount of 650 crores as the original and flagship Yakult. The original probiotic drink was invented by a Japanese medical doctor called Dr Minoru Shirota and designed to take in the human-friendly bacterium that had the ability to reach the gut alive and impart tremendous health benefits. Saddened by the death of children caused by infections due to inadequate hygiene and poverty in Japan in the early 1900s, he emphasised on preventing diseases with the power of probiotics rather than curing diseases and infections after they occur. He embodied his ideal by launching SHIROTA strain as a food in the market so that as many people as possible could get the benefit of the probiotic bacterium while enjoying the delicious taste. Through more than 90 years of research, SHIROTA strain has been scientifically proven to help improve digestion and build immunity when consumed regularly. Based on Dr Shirota’s philosophy, the Yakult company in India came to launch Yakult Light Mango Flavour, a national-favourite-fruit-taste product, to contribute to the health of more people in India.

It is available at retail outlets in 28 states and 5 union territories from 25th July 2024 onwards. Also, Yakult has a unique home delivery sales channel, where nearly 300 ‘Yakult Ladies’ deliver the products to the customers’ doorstep in Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Pune. Yakult products, including Yakult Light Mango Flavour, are also available through e-commerce.