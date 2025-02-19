Yellow IVF Launches Innovative ‘Yellow Contract – Let’s Put It to the Test’ Campaign

Gurugram, 19th February 2025 , We Don’t Just Claim 100% IVF Success—We Mean It, and We’re Proving It!

Yellow IVF, a pioneer in advanced fertility treatments, is thrilled to announce that they are making waves in the fertility industry with a groundbreaking campaign—”Yellow Contract – Let’s Put It to the Test”—a bold move that puts their 100% IVF success claim under real-world scrutiny. From 8th February to 28th February 2025, Yellow IVF invites couples struggling with infertility to step forward and be part of this challenge, where they don’t just promise results—they prove them. As part of this initiative, two deserving couples will receive FREE IVF treatment, while all other participants will gain confidence in the Yellow Contract—their unique formula for success in fertility treatments.

The Yellow Contract is a financial lifeline designed to reduce the stress often associated with fertility treatments. It guarantees that couples who book two IVF cycles for ₹2,10,000/- won’t bear the full cost of additional cycles if the first two are unsuccessful. From the third cycle onwards, couples only pay for consumables capped at ₹50,000/-, even if the cost exceeds this limit. With this innovative model, Yellow IVF has transformed the financial accessibility of IVF, and more importantly, the centre proudly claims a 100% success rate under the Yellow Contract.

The Yellow Contract is their bold guarantee, setting them apart in the world of fertility treatments. This campaign is their way of proving to the world that their confidence is backed by science, expertise, and a track record of success.

How to Participate

Couples can follow these simple steps to apply:

Scan the QR Code to access the application form. Complete the form, sharing your journey and explaining why you should be selected for this life-changing opportunity. Visit any of their three locations for a free consultation. Their expert team will conduct an initial assessment and carefully review all applications.

Application Deadline: 28th February 2025

Campaign Highlights

100% Free IVF Treatment

From start to finish, our top fertility experts will guide you.

The Yellow Contract – All participants will experience firsthand the power of a treatment plan designed for success.

Locations to Visit for Consultation

Yellow IVF & Fertility Center, D-43, Sushant Lok 3, Sector 57, Gurugram

Aarvy Healthcare, Sector 90, Gurugram

Suvidha Hospital, Mejban Chowk, Charkhi Dadri

Infertility can be a financial and emotional rollercoaster, leaving couples exhausted and hopeless. With this campaign, Yellow IVF is rewriting the narrative—bringing hope, confidence, and guaranteed success to those who need it most.