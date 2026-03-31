Yes Madam Introduces 0 Percent Commission Policy for Pregnant Service Professionals

Mar, 31: Yes Madam, one of India’s fastest-growing home salon and wellness platforms, has announced a 0% commission policy for pregnant service partners, as part of its ongoing efforts to build a more supportive and inclusive ecosystem for its network of over 7,500 trained beauty professionals. Under this initiative, pregnant partners will retain their full earnings without any commission deductions during this phase, enabling greater financial stability and flexibility at a critical time. The move signifies brand’s focus on supporting women service professionals during key life stages, while ensuring income continuity along with a broader emphasis on partner well-being. The decision was shaped by a recent video shared by a customer on social media, who described her experience with a pregnant Yes Madam service professional during a home service appointment. The customer highlighted how the partner continued to work during her pregnancy and requested Yes Madam to reconsider commission for partners during this period, while also suggesting shorter travel distances to make work more manageable. Responding to the post, Mayank Arya, Co-founder, Yes Madam, acknowledged the feedback and noted that hub restructuring to optimize travel is already being implemented in phases. He also shared that the company has introduced a 0% commission policy for pregnant partners, while continuing to encourage them to prioritize rest during this time.

Reflecting on the initiative, Aditya Arya, Co-founder and CEO, Yes Madam , said,

“At Yes Madam , we make it a point to keep direct lines of communication open between our service partners and the entire leadership team. Our partners know they can reach out to us directly, and it’s this personal access that helps us build policies that truly matter. Introducing a 0 % commission for pregnant professionals is a direct result of being reachable and listening to their needs. My management team and I are committed to staying personally available, ensuring every partner feels supported by the leadership at every stage of their journey.”

Sharing his perspective, Mayank Arya, Co-founder, Yes Madam , said,

“Hearing about a service partner navigating the demands of work during pregnancy made us pause and reflect. As a platform, it is our responsibility to ensure that our partners feel supported during every stage of their journey, and this step is a small but important move in that direction. We also actively encourage our service partners to prioritize their well-being and take adequate rest during this time. Ultimately, we aim to be responsive to what our partners truly need.”

Earlier, Yes Madam had introduced a 0 % commission model for its Queen Partners, a group of top-performing service professionals who retain their full earnings upon meeting defined performance benchmarks. The extension of this benefit to pregnant partners marks another step in evolving the platform’s approach towards partner welfare and long-term sustainability.