YesMadam sets new standards: Empowering Service Partners with Upskilling Programs and Financial Independence

Mumbai, September 2nd, 2024: YesMadam, a leading at-home salon service provider, is revolutionising the beauty and wellness industry by empowering women with lucrative employment opportunities. The company’s innovative approach enables expert gig workers to take control of their careers and steer the course of their lives. YesMadam, the bootstrapped startup, addresses the unique challenges faced by women in the beauty sector with comprehensive training programs, robust safety measures, and a supportive work environment. These initiatives enhance the skills and earning potential of the service partners, promote economic independence, and encourage personal and professional growth. Through YesMadam’s forward-thinking strategies, professionals in the salon industry are becoming the architects of their own success, driving positive change in their lives and communities.

YesMadam’s commitment to support every service partner is driving significant real-world impact! The startup’s innovative approach has already empowered over 7,000 service partners across 50+ cities, creating a rapidly expanding network of skilled professionals. Aiming to boost this growth, the company has incorporated a transparent feedback system that helps its service partners improve their services and grow professionally. This system also enables YesMadam to allocate more bookings to gig workers, who consistently provide excellent user experiences. Enhancing this supportive environment, the company has introduced monthly and quarterly performance awards, presented to service partners by their family members. This unique recognition program boosts the partners’ professional confidence, instills a sense of pride in their work, and positively transforms their perspective on their careers.

YesMadam has also invested in comprehensive professional training programs, teaching service partners effective communication skills and delivering impactful services. The bootstrapped startup also drives personality conduct reviews to help partners develop into true experts in their field, adding to their professionalism. These initiatives have empowered service partners to earn up to INR 70,000 per month (some earn even more than a lakh), maximising their earning potential for themselves and their families.

Sharing her views on the occasion, Akanksha Vishnoi, Co-founder, YesMadam, said, “At YesMadam, we are reimagining the relationship between service providers and platforms. Our approach goes beyond traditional business metrics as we invest in the growth of our partners. We equip them with diverse skills, ensure their safety, and offer industry-leading compensation to encourage true entrepreneurship. Our service partners are the backbone of our success, and their growth directly enhances our service quality and customer satisfaction. We believe our partner-centric strategy will redefine success in the beauty & wellness industry, proving that empowering our workforce leads to collective progress and sustainable business growth.”

Prioritizing safety, YesMadam ensures stringent protocols, including mandatory communication with end-users before reaching the address, verification of female presence at the service location, and an SOS button in the service partner app for immediate assistance. In case they feel unsafe or are suspicious about the service locality, they can cancel the appointment without any cancellation charges. These measures ensure a secure working environment, addressing critical concerns in the at-home salon service industry.

Building on these foundational initiatives, YesMadam offers innovative and diverse upskilling programs, ranging from 14 days to 3 months, tailored as per individual expertise levels, to further empower its service partners. They cover essential soft skills, professional behavior, free upskilling, and technical training in services, like advanced facials and makeup. Furthermore, YesMadam’s partnership with the Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (BWSSC) provides official training certifications, enhancing the credibility and employability of its service partners in an increasingly competitive market.

In a groundbreaking move to drive fair practices, YesMadam has introduced a new commission model that significantly reduces rates for service partners. The company currently offers multiple partnership programs, such as Standard (20%), Gold (15%), and Diamond (12%), with progressively lower commissions and additional benefits. The Platinum Partners program offers an industry-low commission rate of 8%, far below the sector’s standard. However, this is only the first step for YesMadam, the startup plans to work towards further reducing the commission rate to zero percent in the coming times. This bold initiative aims to provide greater financial empowerment and stability to service partner professionals while maintaining high service quality and customer satisfaction.

Looking ahead, the bootstrapped startup remains committed to furthering its vision of empowering gig workers in the beauty and wellness industry or gig economy. By striking the perfect balance between fair practices for gig workers and business profitability, YesMadam is demonstrating how companies can thrive in the modern workforce while prioritising workers’ welfare.