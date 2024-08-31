YFLO’s Roundtable Conversation on Sustainable Fashion held

Hyderabad, August 31, 2024: The Young FICCI Ladies Organization (YFLO) hosted a Roundtable Conversation on Sustainable Fashion on Friday at The Quorum Club, Madhapur. It was organised in collaboration with #ConsciousEffort which brought together India’s most prominent designers and advocates of Indian art and craft heritage, disclosed Ms Ridhi Jain, Chairperson of YFLO in a press note issued in the city today.

The roundtable featured eminent personalities such as Ms Pinky Reddy (Entrepreneur & Philanthropist), Mr Gaurang Shah (Textile & Fashion Designer), and Mr Shivam Punjya (Founder, of Behno New York) and Saachi Bahl (Founder, Saahra & #ConsciousEffort). It was moderated by Ridhi Shah, Chairperson of YFLO. The discussion centred on the global recognition of India’s rich multicultural craft heritage and artisanship.

Only 1% of all discarded clothing is recycled in the world today. The average person today buys 60 per cent more items of clothing than they did 15 years ago, but keeps them for only half as long. The average garment may be worn as few as ten times before disposal. In this light of background this event was scheduled to sensitize people about the importance of sustainable fashion, Ridhi added.

Pinky Reddy recalled her early days in FLO. I became an entrepreneur after I became an FLO member. After that, I started my first business.

Gaurang Shah, Textile & Fashion Designer, said, ‘The world is looking at India for fashion because nowhere else can you find such a rich variety of handcrafted textiles. Every few kilometres, you encounter different weaves, textures, colours, and designs.”

Our weavers are versatile. They are unique. I do not understand why people think it is difficult to wear a saree. Saree has become an occasion-wear outfit, Gaurang Shah said.

Speaking about Fashion and the influence of social media, Gaurang said, Instagram has killed my business instead of helping. It killed 90% of my business and only helped ten per cent. Instagram has become an adda for copy cats, he added.

We don’t value what we have, but we go abroad and buy Indian imported crafts and feel happy said Saachi Bahl. .

“Sustainable fashion to me is about being honest. Fashion creation inherently leaves a footprint, but by being mindful and working within existing systems, we can minimize our impact. We’re proud to contribute to showcasing Indian luxury globally, particularly in areas like leather goods, where India is reclaiming its age-old heritage.”, adds Shivam Punjya, Founder, Behno New York.

All the panellists agreed that Indian fashion is going global. Pinky Reddy said the respect and recognition of Indians, Indian craftsmanship art and culture is great now.

The collaboration between #ConsciousEffort and YFLO Hyderabad was a step towards raising awareness of the importance of celebrating heritage crafts, empowering women artisans, and recognizing the next generation of conscious shoppers as changemakers, Ridhi Jain said.

The event offered a unique opportunity to delve into the future of luxury with a focus on sustainability. The roundtable not only highlighted the remarkable journey of our speakers but also explored actionable strategies to preserve traditional crafts while catering to the growing demand for eco-conscious luxury.