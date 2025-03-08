Yoho Celebrates Women’s Day with the Launch of ‘Quoi’ and a Bold Digital Campaign!

Subhead: Yoho, the fast-emerging homegrown footwear brand, introduces ‘Quoi’- an unapologetic sneaker designed for the modern, fearless woman of the new India. Following the success of functional innovations like Hands-free Blinc and flexible loafers- Lofos, Yoho now brings style to the forefront, rivaling global sneaker giants.

Inspired by the French word ‘Quoi’- meaning ‘what’, Quoi is not just a shoe but a declaration. Of being free, being in control, being fearless, being unapologetic and unbothered. And that is what the chic silhouette and vibrant colours of Quoi bring to life, making Quoi a go-to-choice for women who are bold and fearless. And to truly celebrate the vibrant spirit of the women of India, Yoho intentionally delayed the launch to Women’s Day.

Designed impeccably, Quoi puts India on the same stage with some of the best designed shoes globally. It flaunts a chic, slender and pleasingly-eyeful silhouette, crafted with a first-of-it-kind blend of suede, and athleisure-silk. The colours are carefully chosen with a rich taste of contrasting elements like laces in various colours, along with a sole, top-coated in the trendy bone colour; representing the diversity of the women of India. It’s no wonder, each colour of Quoi sends you in an electric spree of itself. Yoho intentionally timed its launch with Women’s Day, amplifying its message through a dynamic social media campaign. A digital campaign that captures the spirit of ‘Quoi’. The campaign is conceptualized and executed by Yoho’s internal creative team. The campaign showcases a protagonist in different contrasting coloured settings to bring out the vibrance of the sneaker and the attitude of the personalities who would like to Quoi!

And it’s not just the shoe, the whole ideology of Quoi makes it way into the unboxing experience as well. The delightfully belligerent pop-art treatment of the packaging box, and the ultra-cool stickers would make you drool, undoubtedly. Plus, a hip pouch that carries a pair of extra laces, can be repurposed to carry accessories like earphones, jewellery etc. Like other Yoho footwear, Quoi features the company’s proprietary FootPharmaTM footbed that offers better cushion than memory-foam and a perfect arch-support, allowing you to stay unbothered for long-hours.

And if you’re wondering, who would like to Quoi?

Quoi is for women who adore expressing themselves- from college go-getters and artists to corporate high-achievers and trendsetters. From impulse shoppers, artists, dancers, travelers, to expressionists, Quoi will resonate with the individuals who want individuality and flair without sacrificing comfort. With its stunning palette of nine vibrant colors, Quoi is the ideal pick for women looking for versatility, colors, and vibrancy at each step. It’s apt for relaxed outings, office wear, or adding zing to a normal outfit.

Talking about the launch, Prateek Singhal, Co-founder, Yoho, said, “On Women’s Day, we’re excited to launch Quoi, a sneaker that embodies the modern woman’s bold spirit. After a lot of research and design, we’ve crafted a shoe that seamlessly fuses striking colors with ultimate comfort, empowering women to shine every day, and we’re sure it’ll get a great response.”

“We had envisioned a shoe that was more than just a pretty design. With Quoi, we’ve combined vibrant colors, high fashion with everyday comfort and functionality. It’s the perfect blend of style and support, and we’re more than proud to celebrate Women’s Day with it.” said Ahmad Hushsham, Co-founder, Yoho.

Coming at an MRP of 3399/-, Quoi would be available at an introductory launch price of just Rs. 2499, across online marketplaces and Yoho’s website- yoholife.in

Campaign Link

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DG7ha-BzzOM/?igsh=eGcycTVyMTQ5bzZ4