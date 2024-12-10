YouTube Partners with NCERT to Introduce YouTube Channels for Students in 29 Languages

Learning has always been at the heart of YouTube. And, in India, where accessible education is crucial for unlocking the nation’s potential, YouTube can help make learning content more accessible through innovative partnerships, tools, and resources. As the world’s largest video library, YouTube collaborated with world-class institutions and creators to deliver high-quality, enriching content. YouTube is joining forces with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to bring quality education to even the far corners of India. Through this partnership, NCERT will launch multiple YouTube channels that are aligned to the curriculum of grades 1 to 12, over the coming months. Covering 29 Indian languages, including Indian Sign Language, these channels will offer educational content in engaging and accessible formats, empowering students, parents, and teachers across the country.

Writing the next chapter of learning, together with India’s educators, creators, and learners

Imagine a young girl in rural India, her eyes sparkling with curiosity as she explores a coding tutorial in Malayalam. Or, a young job-seeker in Maharashtra, preparing for a job interview by brushing up on his English. Across the country, in Delhi, a young professional follows a step-by-step cooking tutorial from a celebrity chef. This is the power of learning on YouTube – breaking down geographical and linguistic barriers, empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive.

Think of YouTube as a vast, ever-expanding library, powered by a vibrant community of creators, where anyone can step in and explore a world of ideas, spark their curiosity, and discover new passions.

Partnerships for Impact: Collaborating for a Brighter Future

As the world’s largest video library, we collaborate with world-class institutions and creators to deliver high-quality, enriching content. Globally, our partners include Khan Academy, UNESCO, and TED, among others.

In India, we’re joining forces with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to bring quality education to even the far corners of India. Through this partnership, NCERT will launch multiple YouTube channels that are aligned to the curriculum of grades 1 to 12, over the coming months. Covering 29 Indian languages, including Indian Sign Language, these channels will offer educational content in engaging and accessible formats, empowering students, parents, and teachers across the country.

We’re also collaborating with the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning to roll out Credentialled Courses. NPTEL now offers 50 credentialed courses on a diverse range of subjects, from pure sciences and literature to sports psychology and rocket propulsion. Through this initiative, a pathway has been created for anyone outside the IIT system to be able to do a course on NPTEL’s YouTube channels and then complete the online certification on the NPTEL-SWAYAM portal and get a certificate from the IITs. More courses will roll-out in the coming months.

Supporting Creators and Educators: Building a Thriving Learning Ecosystem

We are dedicated to providing learning creators and partners with new ways to support learners through active learning features and products. We rolled out Courses in India back in 2022 to help creators offer a structured learning experience. Throughout this year, we focused on empowering even more creators to develop and share Courses, enabling them to reach wider audiences and increase their impact on learners.

Now we’ve taken it a step further with the roll-out of Key Concepts to aid comprehension. Using AI, we identify concepts covered in a video and may provide definitions from the web of those concepts, across subjects like biology, physics and chemistry. We surface definitions and images from Google’s Knowledge Graph, based on the video’s transcript and other associated video metadata.

Further, to help learners apply what they’ve learned, we’ve introduced Quizzes — a new way for creators to help viewers test their knowledge. For example, a math creator who recently posted a series on algebra can add a quiz to their Community Posts to ask their viewers a question related to a concept taught in their latest video.

Finally, YouTube Player for Education is a product designed for learners that improves the way YouTube videos are shown in popular educational tools. Our partners are using the YouTube Player for Education to create diverse learning experiences, including interactive lessons, supplemental study, and formative assessment. In India, Google Classroom and edtech companies such as Quizizz and Teachmint have integrated the player into their tools and it is being used in classrooms around the world.

Empowering Learners: Learning for Everyone, Everywhere

Learning remains a top priority for YouTube. Just this year, we announced the AI Skills House program, to support AI Literacy. The initiative provides access to Google’s flagship AI courses on YouTube, such as Introduction to Generative AI, Introduction to Responsible AI, and Introduction to Large Language Models. These courses, available at no cost, will soon be expanded to 7 Indian languages.

Our goal is to keep making learning easier on the platform for everyone in the community, whether that be creators, students in classrooms, or learners around the world. Through partnerships, innovative tools, and a diverse library of learning resources, we are making education more accessible and engaging than ever before. Whatever you want to learn next, we want YouTube to be there for you